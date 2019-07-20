Fortnite The Final Showdown: The Giant Robot Wins

Epic Games

Fortnite season 9 is almost over and Epic Games gave it a big sendoff. It was the Polar Peak Monster vs. the Giant Robot from Pressure Plant and it was the robot that won.

What happened

Right at the 2 p.m. ET start time, out of the water came the monster with its Godzilla-like scream. It began shooting lasers from its mouth as it destroyed everything in its path. At the same time, the giant robot was activated. The two met up in the middle of the island as the robot let loose a series of missiles from its arms. It then charged the monster and tackled it into the water.

As the robot flew back onto the island, the monster leaped from the water. It cowardly attacked the robot from its back, ripping parts of it off.

The mech, in a last ditch effort, threw the beast off him. It then crawled to a power source in Loot Lake that revitalized it, giving it just enough power for a punch to the monster. The giant robot then walked to Neo Tilted and pulled out a hidden sword from one of the buildings. It thrust the blade into the skull of the monster, leaving only a giant skull behind.

As the giant robot performed its victory floss dance, it flew to the sky heroically.

What's The Final Showdown

Every season of Fortnite has a story that plays out over the course of 12 weeks and ends with a closing event. The event changes the island and gives some new life to the game in time for the start of the next season.

Data miners found the name of the event Wednesday within the v9.40 update: The Final Showdown. Developer Epic Games confirmed the name via a tweet later in the day.

For this season, players saw something strange at Polar Peak. A giant eyeball in a glacier appeared and it would track players in front of it leading the fanbase to speculate that it was a monster. In the following weeks, something escaped from the ice and began trampling parts of the island. A giant robot was built at Pressure Plans in recent weeks, piece by piece, to fight the monster.

Epic went all out for this event. An hour before the event, the company began disabling all other modes in Fortnite allowing players to only access Creative mode and The Final Showdown limited time mode in which players were able to respawn, unlike the traditional battle royale mode. Minutes before the start time, players were given jetpacks and weapons were no longer doing damage.

All other modes and LTMs have been disabled in preparation for the Final Showdown! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2019

It was in June 2018 when the company held its first Fortnite event, the rocket launch, to end season 4. Some players who tried to watch the one-time event were eliminated or simply couldn't get the proper vantage point. Since that time, Epic added various safety options to keep players alive during the event.

With The Final Showdown over, Fortnite season 10 will be around the corner with big changes coming.

Originally published on July 20, 12:29 p.m. PT.

Update, July 19: Adds mech outfit skin. July 20: Updated with results and pictures.