Fortnite season 9, week 6 challenges and how to find Hot Spots, Storm Flip

It's E3 2019 week, and Epic Games has a new set for Fortnite challenges out on Thursday. Week 6 challenges will have players heading to Hot Spots and finding the now incredibly rare Storm Flip throwable.

Free challenges

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Lucky Landing (0/1)

Stage 2 of 5: Land at Loot Lake (0/1)

Stage 3 of 5: Land at Shifty Shafts (0/1)

Stage 4 of 5: Land at Frosty Flights(0/1)

Stage 5 of 5: Land at Haunted Hills(0/1)

Stage 1 of 3: Search chests at Hot Spot (0/3)

Stage 2 of 3: Search ammo boxes at Hot Spot (0/3)

Stage 3 of 3: Eliminations at Hot Spot (0/4)

Battle Pass challenges

Deal damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent (0/200)

Use a Storm Flip in different matches (0/3)



Use different vehicles in a single match (0/2)



Eliminate opponents in The Block or Fatal Fields (0/3)



Land at Lucky Landing, Loot Lake, Shifty Shafts, Frosty Flights and Haunted Hills -- 5 Battle Stars

Like in previous weeks, these landing challenges are straightforward. Just make it a point to land at these locations whenever you start up a match.

Deal 500 damage with SMGs to opponents -- 10 Battle Stars

SMGs are fairly common to find in a match, however, the ones easy to find are those that do a minimal amount of damage. When you find one, make a point to use it on an opponent, ideally when they're least suspecting it. This will let you give a few shots in and then switch over to a shotgun if up close or a rifle if far away. Look for the Burst SMG and Drum Gun to deal high damage numbers in a few seconds.

How to search chests, ammo boxes and eliminate opponents at a Hot Spot -- 10 Battle Stars

Fortnite season 9 added Hot Spots to the island. During a match, named locations will turn yellow on the map, which means Loot Carriers will begin showing up with weapon caches. To complete this challenge, make a beeline to a Hot Spot once it appears on the map. However, be prepared for a battle as these spots were already busy prior to this week, and business will pick up thanks to this challenge. Starting early in the match will give a slight advantage as chests and ammo boxes will be more available than going to a Hot Spot later on.

How to deal 200 damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent -- 5 Battle Stars

Players tend to avoid vehicles in matches as it makes them defenseless. If you visit the different race track locations such as the ones in Paradise Palm, Junk Junction and Happy Hamlet, there is a chance you'll catch another player riding around. Players tend to start using vehicles when the storm circle begins to move as a way to get out of the storm so keeping an eye on the storm circle perimeter could be helpful in finding opponents driving to save themselves. Luckily, there's another challenge this week that will help with this task.

Use a Storm Flip in 3 different matches -- 5 Battle Stars

The new Storm Flip grenade is a powerful weapon in Fortnite. So powerful that Epic continues to make changes to how much damage it deals. Storm Flip is also harder to find thanks to update v9.21. This challenge will require a bit of luck as chests have a 1.69% chance of containing the throwable. There is a better chance to find a Storm Flip in a supply drop, but those only show up later in the match and are highly contestable.

Where to find 2 different vehicles in a match -- 10 Battle Stars

Thanks to an increase in options, finding two different vehicles in a match is simple. Lucky Landing, Frost Flights and Happy Hamlet are three locations that have both Driftboards and Quadcrashers. There are usually more boards than crashers so if you see a Quadcrasher, jump on that one first and then find a Driftboard.

How to eliminate 3 opponents in The Block or Fatal Fields -- 10 Battle Stars

Once again, a straightforward challenge. Of the two locations, Fatal Fields is a better spot since the area hasn't changed much over the seasons unlike The Block changes on a regular basis with a new user-created space.

Horde Rush Limited Time Mode

A new LTM went live on the same day as the Fortnite season 9 week 6 challenge but was then taken down by Epic for undisclosed issues. Horde Rush lets players team up in groups of four to fight off waves of Fiends. Teams will have to find weapons and items while working as a team to survive long enough to take on the Boss Fiend.

Hordes of Fiends have invaded the island! Squad up and prepare to defend against them in this new LTM.



Play it now! pic.twitter.com/Qdu2JmwVOn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 13, 2019

Like previous LTMs, Horde Rush has its own set of challenges for players to complete. The reward for completing the tasks is experience points, a new loading screen and a new Fiend Wrap.

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10, and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

1: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

6: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

7: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

8: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

19: Accessible with the Vega outfit inside a spaceship building

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

26: Accessible with Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker

31: Found at a meteor crater overlook

32: Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the Durrr Burger restaurant

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus

50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

51: Accessible by using the Cluck Strut to cross the road in front of Peely's Banana Stand

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

61: Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain

65: Found in a basement budget movie set

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times

68: Found within a snowy town bookshop

69: Found inside a stone pig building

70: Accessible by skydiving through the rings above Lazy Lagoon with the Vibrant Contrails

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

74: Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast

76: Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building can be seen below

77: Found within a trackside taco shop

78: Found within a Ranger tower overlooking a drained lake

79: Found within an arcade

80: Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the volcano rim

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times

88: Found somewhere within map location J3.

89: Accessible by flying the Scarlet Strike Glider through the rings east of Snobby Shores.

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times

91: Found at a location hidden within loading screen #4, the latest Fortbyte to unlock

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall

95: Found at a Solar Panel Array in the Jungle

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

Utopia Challenges

Like in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season. The reward for all the work is the Utopia skin.

When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star. Completing the Fortnite season 9 week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.

For Fortnite season 9 week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This'll lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.

Like in week 2's Utopia loading screen, week 4's image provides players a clue of where to get a Fortbyte rather than Battle Star. Players on the search for Forbyte #91 will need to visit Paradise Palms. Off the main street in the area is a storefront where the "D" and "I" are on the map. Look for a bench near the road and Fortbyte #91 should appear.

Week 5's Utopia loading screen features a new skin. To the right, in white, are the map designations of B2, B3, C2 and C3.

Week 5 Loading screen



Raging Storm

Not even the slipstream is safe from the raging storm... pic.twitter.com/xYsWmEG1Bb — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@FireMonkeyFN) June 6, 2019

That will take players to the mountain northwest of Pleasant Park. If all challenges for the week have been completed, a hidden Battle star will appear.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes. Developer Epic Games is also hosting the Fortnite World Cup this summer. Online qualification for the esports competition began in April, and finals will take place in New York in July, with a prize pool of $30 million.