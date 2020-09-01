Flash sale: The Samsung Galaxy A51 is just $280 right now (save $120)

Sarah Tew/CNET

A couple months back, mobile carrier Visible was offering this sweet deal: The Samsung Galaxy A51 for $208 after rebate. It's still available, though you'll be paying $408 up front and then using Visible as your carrier for at least two months (not that there's anything wrong with that).

Prefer immediate savings? Here's the best non-rebate deal to date: For a limited time, and while supplies last, eBay seller Never-msrp has the . Regular price: $399.99. Note that shipping may take about a week. You can also get six free months of Spotify Premium, provided you've never had an account before. That's a $60 value.

Not familiar with the Galaxy A51? Wondering how it compares with the likes of the iPhone SE? Here's one notable difference: Samsung's phone comes with 128GB of storage, with room for more via microSD cards. The latter nets you 64GB of nonexpandable storage. Here's more on how the Galaxy A51 challenges the iPhone SE.

Samsung's budget-friendly effort also made CNET's list of the best phones under $500. Read Jessica Dolcourt's thorough Galaxy A51 review to learn everything you need to know.

By all accounts this is an impressive Samsung phone -- and significantly more affordable than other models in the Galaxy lineup. At an out-the-door price of $280, it's an awfully compelling deal.

