Galaxy A51 challenges iPhone SE on AT&T, Xfinity Mobile for $400

Érika García / CNET

Samsung's challenger to the iPhone SE, the Galaxy A51, joins two new carrier networks on Friday for $400: AT&T and Xfinity Mobile. The 4G LTE A51 is already on sale at Verizon and Sprint, and it's available unlocked on Samsung's website. With the iPhone SE and Galaxy A51 coming in at the same price, Samsung hopes a larger screen and more cameras will lure buyers who want a budget option without sacrificing screen real estate. The iPhone SE, meanwhile, is positioned as a smaller iPhone with a 4.7-inch display.

The Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch screen, four cameras -- including a macro lens -- and even a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. (Check out both phones' full specs in the table below.) You'll be able to order the Galaxy A51 online, though some retail shops remain open. Preorders for Xfinity Mobile begin Friday, with a May 8 release date. Comcast's mobile network will also knock $100 off the price of any Galaxy A phone when you sign on to a new line of service.

AT&T and Xfinity Mobile are picking up the Galaxy A51 days after Samsung warned that the company's sales would "decline significantly" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 3 million people around the globe.

The Galaxy A series is new to the US, and is part of Samsun's strategy to bulk up its budget and midrange market at a far lower cost than its premium Galaxy phones. For example, the Galaxy S20 starts at $1,000 and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip sells for $1,380. The world's largest phone-maker announced the Galaxy A51 alongside five other Galaxy A phones, with the most entry-level of the bunch starting at $110. Samsung will also sell a 5G version of the A51 later this summer.

