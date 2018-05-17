KeySmart

Today's deal is a rerun, but my favorite kind of rerun: Same product, lower price.

Ever heard of the KeySmart? It's a handy-dandy tool that reduces unwieldy keychains to slim, pocket-friendly carriers.

The Tile, meanwhile, has earned legions of fans for helping locate stray keychains -- and using keychains to locate stray phones.

No-brainer: Why not combine the two? And, lo, the KeySmart Pro was born, offering sweet key management with even sweeter Tile tracking baked in.

At $60, though, it feels a little pricey. Thankfully, for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a KeySmart Pro for $39.99 shipped. Gift shopping for a dad or grad? Done! Just note that shipping may take 1-2 weeks. Update: I goofed -- shipping is not free, but rather $3. My apologies for the error!

The KeySmart part is simple enough, especially for anyone already familiar with the product: You install your keys in the carrier, adding extensions (not included) if needed to accommodate extras. The result is something akin to a Swiss Army knife.

It comes with a bottle opener that doubles as a loop ring for attaching a car fob, and it has a built-in LED flashlight for good measure.

Now for the Tile part. It's a Bluetooth tracker that pairs with your phone. Can't find your keys? Use the Tile app to locate the KeySmart. Can't find your phone? Double-press the Tile key on the KeySmart and your phone will beep, even if it's on silent mode.

Now, the problem with pretty much every standalone Tile tracker is that it incorporates a non-removable, non-rechargeable battery -- meaning after about a year, you have to buy a replacement. Barf.

Hallelujah: The KeySmart Pro is rechargeable, and its battery is good for up to three months, according to the company.

This isn't the perfect solution for everyone. I have a relative whose keychain includes three fobs and a couple oversize car keys that just don't fit the KeySmart. He'd be better off with a straight-up Tile.

Speaking of which, I'll just add one more thing. Mrs. Cheapskate and Cheapskate Jr. both have Tiles, and both love them because they're constantly misplacing their phones. But they'll have to be replaced in about six months because of the stupid battery.

Here you're getting the absolutely essential rechargeable battery, to say nothing of the not-essential-but-still-nice LED flashlight and bottle opener.

Thoughts?

Bonus deal: You've probably heard of the DJI Mavic Pro, the $1,000 quadcopter everyone wants but few can afford? Guess what? There's a clone.

For a limited time, Rcmoment.com has the Obtain F803 (black) for $345 shipped. That's after applying promo code C8783B at the checkout.

The Obtain F803 looks and feels very much like the Mavic Pro -- metal chassis, folding arms, intelligent flight modes, 20-plus minutes of flight time.

It flies about the same, too, though its built-in camera tops out at 1080p instead of 4K, and both the remote and app are different. One big missing feature? Obstacle avoidance.

Also, getting a memory card properly seated is a huge PIA. Guess that's the price you pay for paying roughly one-third the price. If you've lusted after the Mavic Pro but just can't swing it, this is worth a look.

