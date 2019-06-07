Facebook reportedly stops Huawei from pre-installing its apps

/ Getty Images

Facebook apparently slapped Huawei with another ban by no longer letting the embattled Chinese phone marker preinstall its apps.

Huawei phone owners will still be able to download and update Facebook's apps, but fresh Huawei devices can't come with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed, Reuters reported Friday.

It follows President Donald Trump signing an executive order effectively banning the Huawei from US communications networks, based on national security concerns over Huawei's close relationship with the Chinese government. Soon afterwards, Google cut Huawei off from future Android updates, before temporarily resuming work.

The US is also urging its allies not to do business with Huawei. The company has consistently that its products are used for spying, and its chairman said this week the company is willing to sign a "no-spy agreement" with the US.

Neither Facebook nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 1:44 a.m. PT.

Updated at 10:20 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.