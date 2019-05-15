iPhone XS Max vs. Huawei P30 Pro sample photos

The P30 Pro has a Leica quad-camera array, while the iPhone XS Max has a dual camera. To give you an idea of the different focal lengths on the P30 Pro, here is the same shot taken on the ultra-wide lens all the way through to the 10x hybrid zoom.
This is the regular wide-angle perspective. If you're wondering why the tones look different, it's because the ultra-wide lens generally makes photos look a little punchier and more vibrant (and not as true-to-life) as the other cameras.
You can capture so much with the 10x hybrid zoom. I took this photo from the top of Coit Tower in San Francisco, peering down into the bay. Telephoto lenses usually exacerbate any hand shake but the stabilization system does a good job of helping get a steady photo.
Colors on the P30 pro are vivid and jump off the screen, particularly if you use Master AI mode. It automatically identifies different objects like plants, flowers or blue skies and adjusts colors accordingly.