iPhone XS Max vs. Huawei P30 Pro sample photos

P30 Pro vs. iPhone XS Max landscapes and general shots

Let's start with some general comparison shots from both phones. Compare this photo from the P30 Pro to the iPhone XS Max on the next slide.

General shots

The same photo on the iPhone XS Max.

Blue skies

This photo was taken on the iPhone XS Max. Take a look at the sky as you go on to the P30 Pro image.

Blue skies

A little more saturated on the sky here, and not as true to life.

Ultra-wide on the P30 Pro

The P30 Pro has a Leica quad-camera array, while the iPhone XS Max has a dual camera. To give you an idea of the different focal lengths on the P30 Pro, here is the same shot taken on the ultra-wide lens all the way through to the 10x hybrid zoom.

Wide-angle on the P30 Pro

This is the regular wide-angle perspective. If you're wondering why the tones look different, it's because the ultra-wide lens generally makes photos look a little punchier and more vibrant (and not as true-to-life) as the other cameras.

5x zoom on the P30 Pro

This is the 5x optical zoom.

10x zoom on the P30 Pro

Finally, the 10x hybrid zoom.

10x hybrid zoom on the P30 Pro

You can capture so much with the 10x hybrid zoom. I took this photo from the top of Coit Tower in San Francisco, peering down into the bay. Telephoto lenses usually exacerbate any hand shake but the stabilization system does a good job of helping get a steady photo.

P30 Pro night mode

This phone can actually see in the dark. Compare this to the photo from the iPhone XS Max on the next slide to see the difference.

iPhone XS Max at night

Yeah, there's nothing here.

More P30 Pro low light

Another low light shot on night mode.

Low light on the iPhone XS Max

I quite like the look of the iPhone here, it's just a different rendition of the light source than the P30 Pro and the blacks are more solid which to my eye is pleasing.

Night mode

Even with a bit of light, the P30 Pro's night mode does a great job of brightening the entire scene.

Low light on the iPhone

The same shot on the iPhone XS Max, without night mode.

Vivid colors

Colors on the P30 pro are vivid and jump off the screen, particularly if you use Master AI mode. It automatically identifies different objects like plants, flowers or blue skies and adjusts colors accordingly.

Vivid colors

The same shot on the iPhone XS Max. I love the colors on both but the iPhone is a little more natural here, especially with Smart HDR on that evens out shadow and highlight detail on the petals.

Selfies on the iPhone XS Max

A portrait mode selfie on the iPhone.

Selfies on the P30 Pro

A portrait mode selfie on the P30 Pro.

Portrait mode on the P30 Pro

It's not as nice to my eye as the portrait from the iPhone XS Max as you can see on the next slide. The face is not as sharp and the background blur on default levels is not as pleasing.

Portrait mode on the iPhone XS Max

I prefer this portrait mode a lot more.

Colors on the P30 Pro

Another general image to show you color rendition on the P30 Pro with the 5x lens.

Colors on the iPhone

The same photo on the iPhone XS Max, with the wider perspective taken on the 2x zoom.

