Facebook reveals new FTC investigation as Q2 earnings show continued growth

Facebook said Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission opened an antitrust investigation into the company, but the heightened regulatory scrutiny doesn't appear to have slowed down the social network's growth.

The new investigation came on the same day that the Federal Trade Commission announced that it was hitting Facebook with a record $5 billion fine for its earlier privacy mishaps. It also comes a day after the US Department of Justice said it was looking into anti-competition concerns surrounding "market-leading online platforms," such as social media firms, suggesting that the review would impact Facebook.

Still, Facebook showed that users continue to log into the site in massive numbers. The world's largest social network said that 2.41 billion people now log into Facebook every month, an 8% increase compared to the same period last year.

Facebook reported $16.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter, which ran from April to June. That's above the $16.5 billion that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected on average.

The social network made $2.6 billion in the second quarter. It earned 91 cents per share, falling short of expectations of $1.85. It said that the earnings included several expenses such as the legal costs of the FTC settlement.

Facebook revealed little about the new FTC investigation, which it was notified of in June. The FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in the day, Facebook agreed to form a new board committee to help protect user privacy as part of a separate settlement with the FTC. The fine is the largest ever against a company for mishandling of consumer privacy, the FTC said. Lawmakers and advocacy groups argue that the deal didn't address the core problem: Facebook's ad business relies on collecting user data.

The FTC has been investigating the company since revelations last year that UK political consultant firm Cambridge Analytica harvested the data of up to 87 million users without their consent. The firm, which worked on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, got the data through the owner of a quiz app that scraped information from Facebook users and their friends.

The deal isn't the end of the scrutiny that Facebook is facing from regulators in the US and abroad. The social network is also planning to launch a new cryptocurrency called Libra in 2020, a move that sparked a backlash from lawmakers and nonprofits that think the company should temporarily halt these efforts.

Facebook's stock is up more than 1 percent in after-hours trading to $207.69 per share.

"We had a strong quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. "We are investing in building stronger privacy protections for everyone and on delivering new experiences for the people who use our services."

Originally published July 24, 1:15 p.m. PT

Update, 1:21 p.m. PT: Adds background about FTC antitrust investigation and statement from Zuckerberg.