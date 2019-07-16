Facebook Libra cryptocurrency hearing highlights social network's trust problems

Getty Images

US lawmakers on Tuesday expressed skepticism about Facebook's plans to launch a new cryptocurrency called Libra in 2020, highlighting the trust issues that continue to plague the world's largest social network.

Numerous senators told Facebook's blockchain boss David Marcus during a congressional hearing that it simply didn't trust the social network given the company's bad track record when it comes to privacy and security. The lawmakers brought up a list of Facebook scandals, including how the social network was exploited for election meddling and played a role in furthering hate speech that fueled a genocide in Myanmar.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, compared the social network to a toddler playing with matches.

"Facebook has burned down the house over and over and called every arson a learning experience," Brown said. Launching a cryptocurrency, he said, is simply a "bad idea."

Marcus defended the social network's cryptocurrency plans and vowed not to launch Libra before addressing regulatory concerns.

"If America doesn't lead innovation in digital currency and payments area, others will," Marcus said before the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

He noted that Facebook is launching the cryptocurrency along with 27 other partners.

Lawmakers also raised concerns during the hearing that the cryptocurrency would be exploited by terrorist and money laundering.

Marcus' remarks come as US lawmakers and nonprofits press the company to answer questions about the project, including why they should trust Facebook's vow that it will not use data from its digital wallet. Earlier this month, the Economic Policy Institute, US PIRG and other nonprofits, as well as five Democratic lawmakers, sent the company two separate letters asking Facebook to pause its plans to develop a new cryptocurrency. Last week, President Donald Trump criticized Facebook's cryptocurrency plans, remarking that it will have "little standing or dependability." Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, also said last week he had concerns about how the social network's cryptocurrency would impact financial stability and what consumer protections would be in place.

Marcus is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.