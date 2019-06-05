Facebook might reconsider artistic nudity policies after protest

Chesnot / Getty Images

After a demonstration in the buff outside of Facebook's New York office on Sunday, the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) said the social media site has agreed to reconsider its nudity policies.

Facebook's policy team committed to convening a group including artists, art educators, museum curators and activists as well as Facebook employees to examine how to better serve artists, according to a release from the NCAC on Wednesday.

This would include considering a new approach to nudity guidelines.

"We are working directly with representatives from Facebook's policy team and they informed us of their commitment to convene this group with our collaboration," Nora Pelizzari, NCAC director of communications, said in an email.

Pelizzari said the team will likely meet later in the summer, in late July or early August. Until the first meeting, Pelizzari said, it's hard to know how frequently the group will meet or what the next steps will look like.

Currently, Facebook's policies make certain allowances for nudity on the social network. Some artists say it hinders them from sharing their work online.

