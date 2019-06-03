Dozens strip down outside Facebook office to protest nudity ban

James Martin/CNET

Despite Facebook's policies that make certain allowances for nudity on the social network, some artists say that the rules are preventing them from sharing their work online.

On Sunday, artist and photographer Spencer Tunick created a nude installation outside of Facebook and Instagram's New York office with the help of the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC). Dozens shed their clothes, lay in the street and used images of male nipples to cover nipples and genitalia.

In a tweet describing the performance piece, Tunick said there were "all male nipple stickers covering female presenting nipples and male nipple cards covering all the participant's genitalia."

"The nudity ban is punishing for photographers and particularly harms artists whose work focuses on their own bodies, including queer and gender nonconforming artists. It also affects museums and galleries that have difficulty promoting photography exhibitions featuring nudes," Christopher Finan, NCAC's executive director, said Sunday in an open letter to Facebook.

The NCAC's campaign, #WeTheNipple, calls for Facebook and Instagram to make an exception to their nudity restrictions to allow for art in the medium of photography. The campaign has support from more than 20 US and international organizations, museums and art institutions, as well as hundreds of artists.

Instead of a ban, Finan suggests creating the ability for users to set filters and blocks, instead of Facebook deciding for everyone.

Facebook and the NCAC didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

