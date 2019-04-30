Facebook at F8 announces 'less pressurized' Instagram experience

James Martin/CNET

Facebook's Instagram is getting an overhaul that puts people first.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram's vice president of content, said the social media site is testing ways to make the experience "less pressurized." The image-sharing social network will feature follower counts less prominently and make the counts of likes posts get private. The change is designed to help people focus on connecting with others and downplay the competition for likes and followers.

The new approach was unveiled on Tuesday at the social network's F8 developer conference. Earlier in the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Instagram would get an improved camera experience for its Stories feature.

Create Mode will allow you to start a Story without first uploading a photo or video. The new feature will let you start a Story with stickers, quizzes, countdowns or text.

Instagram will also launch Donation stickers so you can start fundraisers on the app.

The image-sharing app will also get enhanced shopping functions. Zuckerberg said the app would be "marrying" public browsing and private transactions for a better experience. Among the changes are a new shopping channel that is live in Explore and Check Out, which is rolling out soon. Check Out lets you purchase items from brands like Adidas, Revolve, MAC Cosmetics and others without leaving the app.

There are also new ways to shop directly from your favorite creators. Mosseri said the Shopping From Creators feature was good for people and businesses alike.

Instagram began experimenting with in-app shopping in 2016 and testing Check Out in March.

Now playing: Watch this: New ways to spend money on Instagram

Originally published April 30 10:42 a.m. PT.

Update, at 10:54 a.m. PT, 11:25 a.m. PT: Added more details.