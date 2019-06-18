Getty Images

Facebook changed the way we communicate. Now the social media giant wants to change how its 2.38 billion users think about cryptocurrency.

The social network and its partners on Tuesday unveiled a digital coin called Libra, confirming details of a project that had been leaking out in dribs and drabs for months. Libra, which will be managed by a governing body and be backed by stable financial assets, is expected to debut in the first half of 2020.

Over the years, the world's largest social network has allowed users to send money, purchase products from retailers and sell their own used clothing and furniture on its platform. With Libra, Facebook is encouraging all of those activities and more.

Lisa Ellis, an analyst at MoffettNathanson Research, says Libra has the potential of being "highly" successful. "Payments is foundational to doing commerce," she said, "and this would be a significant step toward enabling that."

Facebook's cryptocurrency ambitions are the latest example of the social network's efforts to cement itself in the daily lives of its users. If Facebook and its partners can persuade people to use Libra, the social network could attract new users, keep them online longer and generate more revenue outside of advertising, which made up 99% of the social network's $15 billion in sales in the first three months of 2019.

The move also comes as Facebook doubles down on its private spaces. The company plans to make it possible for users to send messages without switching between Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. Calibra, the digital wallet Facebook created to store Libra, will be built into Messenger and WhatsApp, but not Instagram at first.

Still, Facebook has to overcome its image problems amid a series of privacy scandals. The social network has alarmed lawmakers with the amount of personal data it gleans from users for ad targeting. Facebook says it will keep Calibra data separate from social data.

How quickly Facebook can rope in Libra users is an open question. Using existing cryptocurrencies to pay for everyday purchases is far from common, despite efforts to make those transactions mainstream. Many cryptocurrencies, most notably bitcoin, swing wildly in value and exist in a confusing regulatory environment. They've been used for speculating or in criminal activities.

Facebook and its partners, who formed a nonprofit called the Libra Association, say they're working to address these concerns. Libra will be backed by a reserve of assets consisting of "bank deposits and government securities in currencies from stable and reputable central banks." That suggests major global currencies, like the dollar and the euro, which don't fluctuate violently day to day.

The Libra Association is also working with regulators around the world to ensure the cryptocurrency conforms to anti-money laundering rules. Getting all those ducks in a row will take time.

Facebook isn't the first tech company to jump on the cryptocurrency band wagon. LINE, a Japanese messaging app, launched a digital token called LINK last year. Chinese messaging app WeChat lets users link credit cards to make payments and money transfers, but banned cryptocurrency transactions.

Facebook's size and international reach give it an advantage, according to analysts. Roughly 2.7 billion people use Facebook or its Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger services. By contrast, LINE has less than a quarter of the number of users and WeChat has more than 1 billion users.

Dave Jevans, the CEO of CipherTrace, a cryptocurrency security company, says Libra could convince other social media platforms to enter financial services.

"This starts to begin the conversation around social media platforms, which have been big political platforms over the last three or four years, becoming financial platforms to enable a global society," Jevans said.

While Libra is more stable than other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, it might not appeal to all Facebook users.

"This also means that it won't offer the same level of investment opportunity either and currently cryptocurrencies are primarily used as digital assets to invest in," said Forrester analyst Aurelie L'Hostis.

Creating a digital wallet

Facebook

Facebook is trying to make it simple for users to acquire the new digital coins by creating a wallet called Calibra. Users will download the app onto their iPhone or Android devices, or add the wallet into Messenger or WhatsApp by clicking the Calibra logo, which looks like a single wave.

To prevent fraud, Facebook will also ask users to verify their identity by uploading an ID such as a driver's license. The company will encrypt this information and may retain it, depending on local regulations. Users can then link their bank accounts to the app to exchange, for example, a US dollar for Libra. The wallet will automatically convert the dollar figure to the Libra amount.

Over time, users could use Libra coins to purchase an item on Marketplace, make a donation or buy a product from retailers, said Kevin Weil, vice president of product of blockchain at Facebook. The wallet, which is still being built, may also be integrated into Instagram direct message at some point, he said.

"There's a lot of overlap between the way you use a wallet and the way you would use a messaging app that makes them great first steps for us," Weil said.

Facebook plans to offer incentives to get consumers and businesses to use Libra. A business could get cash back in Libra coins if they process a transaction using the virtual currency. Early users may get some Libra coins when they set up an account and for referring friends to the app.

Sending money across borders could be cheaper using Libra than conventional banks, Weil says, adding the fees for transfers will be less than a penny. By comparison, the average cost of sending $200 was 7% in 2018, according to the World Bank. It's unclear whether there will be a limit to the amount of money people will be able to send using Calibra.

The Calibra wallet will also work with other wallets that accept Libra, similar to the way email can be sent across services, such as between Google and Yahoo.

"It's that same kind of interoperability that you have between wallets in the Libra ecosystem," Weil said.

Managing a new cryptocurrency

Facebook won't have direct control over Libra. Instead, Facebook will be part of a nonprofit headquartered in Switzerland called the Libra Association that will oversee the cryptocurrency. The association has 28 founding members, including PayPal, Visa, Uber, Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz and Mercy Corps but hopes to have 100 by 2020.

Facebook

Businesses and venture capital firms that are part of the association will invest at least $10 million, which will be used to fund the group's operations and Libra incentives.

Each member will maintain a node, the servers that process transfer and power the Libra blockchain. All members will be represented on the Libra Association Council and have one vote, limiting Facebook's influence over the cryptocurrency.

Facebook and its partners won't get a cut of cryptocurrency transactions or use the financial data from users for ad targeting. But making it easier for people to spend or send money could attract users or increase engagement, which would be attractive to advertisers. Businesses that use Libra might also have more money to spend on Facebook ads. In the future, the Libra Association could offer a range of financial services.

David Marcus, who leads Facebook's cryptocurrency efforts, said Libra might be more popular among people who don't have access to financial services in the early days. About 1.7 billion adults worldwide still don't have access to a bank account, according to data from the World Bank.

"The effect of having a more competitive, vibrant financial system with, you know, more players, more services and the diversity of offerings I think will bring in many more people," he said. "But it will take time."