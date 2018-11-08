Facebook's video calling smart display connects you with friends and family

CNET también está disponible en español.
This is Facebook's Portal Plus smart speaker.
It can rotate between landscape and portrait mode.
It has a 1080p HD resolution.
A handle on the back makes this hefty smart display easier to lift.
The included power adapter plugs into the back.
It has a 15.6-inch screen.
The Portal Plus is a pretty big smart display -- definitely think about where you could put it in your home before you buy.
The camera has a 140-degree field of view.
It costs $349.
This is the smaller Facebook Portal smart display.
It costs $199.
It has a 720p HD resolution.
The Portal has a 10.1-inch screen.
Both Portal Plus and Portal smart displays have built-in cameras that automatically track people around a room.
You have to be a Facebook user who also uses Facebook Messenger to use a Portal (or a Portal Plus).
Facebook's smart displays come with apps, too, so you can play Spotify (if you have a paid subscription) or watch a Food Network cooking video.
The Portal speaker can't rotate between portrait and landscape.
It's fixed in landscape mode instead with a built-in stand.