Facebook's video calling smart display connects you with friends and family

This is Facebook's Portal Plus smart speaker. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

It can rotate between landscape and portrait mode. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

It has a 1080p HD resolution. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

A handle on the back makes this hefty smart display easier to lift. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

The included power adapter plugs into the back. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

It has a 15.6-inch screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

The Portal Plus is a pretty big smart display -- definitely think about where you could put it in your home before you buy. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

The camera has a 140-degree field of view. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

It costs $349. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

This is the smaller Facebook Portal smart display.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

It costs $199.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

It has a 720p HD resolution.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

The Portal has a 10.1-inch screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

Both Portal Plus and Portal smart displays have built-in cameras that automatically track people around a room. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

You have to be a Facebook user who also uses Facebook Messenger to use a Portal (or a Portal Plus).  

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

Facebook's smart displays come with apps, too, so you can play Spotify (if you have a paid subscription) or watch a Food Network cooking video.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
16
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

The Portal speaker can't rotate between portrait and landscape.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
17
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook

It's fixed in landscape mode instead with a built-in stand. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
18
of 18
$349.00 at Facebook
