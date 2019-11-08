Sarah Tew/CNET

Headphone deals are heating up. The other day, the Sony WH-1000XM3 dipped to an all-time-low $228 (but has since returned to $278, still a decent discount), and there's a Bose 700 deal coming tomorrow. The deal to beat right now, however, is this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Beats Studio3 Wireless noise-canceling headphones (in gray) are just $199.99 at Amazon. Regular price: $349.95. Best price I've seen prior to this: $280.

I don't know how long this discount will last. As noted, the aforementioned Sony deal ended very soon after I posted it. So let me just give you the highlights: The Studio3 are over-the-ear headphones with active noise canceling, good battery life and Apple's W1 chip, which simplifies pairing with Apple devices. (The headphones work just fine with Android, though.)

For a deeper dive, look no further than David Carnoy's Beats Studio3 review. I think we can all agree that $350 is too steep a price to pay, but $200? Now it feels like you're getting premium headphones at a reasonable cost.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Beats Studio3 Wireless boosts sound quality, battery...

