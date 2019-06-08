E3: Apex Legends gets new character named Wattson, and the insane L-Star weapon

EA/Respawn Entertainment

EA Play was the publisher's press event for E3 2019, and unlike previous years, the publisher gave a half hour to talk about Apex Legends season 2, which will include a 10th Legend, a new weapon and a ranked mode for elite players.

Apex Legends season 2 will start on July 2 and will have a new weapon, new skins, a ranked mode and the 10th Legend of the game, Wattson.

Natalie "Wattson" Paquette is a defensive character that can build her own defensive structures, which counters the typical aggressive character. Her tactical ability consists of electric fences to build a defensive perimeter that will damage and slow players while her ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, places an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and refills her teammates' shields. Spark of Genius is her passive ability, which will fully refill her ultimate ability when she gets an Ultimate Accelerant while standing near an electrified pylon will refill her tactical ability. Wattson's story is that she and her father helped build the Apex Arena, and she's considered the "kid sister" of the other Legends. This means she has a bit more lore of the game in comparison to the other characters in the game.

The new weapon of the season, the L-Star, is a new powerful weapon that can shatter doors and do big damage. Fans of the Titanfall series will recognize the weapons from multiplayer matches.

A new mode coming in Apex Legends season 2 is a ranked mode. It will only be available for the best players to compete against each other and will have its own rewards. There will also be some rebalancing weapons including the Mozambique shotgun.

Respawn Entertainment also announced a "double xp" weekend on June 7-9 where players will earn twice the Battle Pass and base experience points.

In the final montage video for Apex Legends, there was a quick glimpse of a giant eyeball that is teased to be a "big thing" coming to Kings Canyon in Apex Legends season 2.

Originally published on June 8.

Update, 10:37 a.m. PT: Adds Wattson tweet. Update, 10:47 a.m. PT: Adds background info. Update, 10:58 a.m. PT: Add more ability info. Update, 11:46 a.m. PT: Adds ranked more info. Update, 11:56 a.m. PT: Adds more background info.