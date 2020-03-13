Do you miss Peggle? Try Roundguard on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Pinball game Roundguard from Wonderbelly Games joined the Apple Arcade gaming catalog on Friday.

The game is a dungeon crawler-style pinball game where you must fight off monsters in order to win loot. Even if you win a level, Roundguard features unique play-through, so every time you play is different to keep you on your toes.

"Roundguard is soaked in nostalgia celebrating some of my favorite games and fantasy -- references I love to include for my fellow game nerds, but also as a gateway to share with my daughter someday," Andrew Roberts, the game designer, said in a release.

Apple compared Roundguard to Peggle, a puzzle game from 2007. If you liked Apple Arcade's Pinball Wizard or Grindstone, you might also like Roundguard. The game is also available on PC and console.

