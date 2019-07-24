Dish made a deal with T-Mobile and Sprint to pay $5 billion for wireless assets, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources. It'd apparently set the stage for Justice Department to give T-Mobile's $26.5 billion merger with Sprint the thumbs up as early as Thursday.
The TV provider will pay about $1.5 billion for prepaid mobile businesses and roughly $3.5 billion for wireless spectrum, according to Bloomberg, and can't sell them for three years.
Neither Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint nor the Justice Department immediately responded to requests for comment.
First published at 2:12 a.m. PT.
Updated at 2:36 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
Dish reportedly agrees to $5B deal for T-Mobile and Sprint's wireless assets
