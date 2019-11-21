10 deals on Black Friday headphones we're excited about in 2019: AirPods under $130

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Headphones in general tend to be a little overpriced these days, especially those from trendy brands. That's why we're always on the lookout for deals -- and we're already seeing some decent ones leading into Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping with discounts available in advance of Black Friday, or take note of the deals that are coming later next week and snatch them up when they go on sale. Here's a quick look at the top deals on Black Friday headphones we've spotted. The deals that are available now are at the top. I'll be updating this as deals expire and new deals arrive.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has Klipsch's T5 True Wireless on sale today for for $50 off. I was impressed with its sound -- it's nicely detailed with natural-sounding mids and punchy, well-defined bass. The only caveat is you really have to jam the tips into your ears to get a tight seal and block out noise, and the design may not be for everyone. While the Zippo-inspired case is somewhat heavy for its relatively compact size, it's sleek, sturdy and features USB-C charging. Battery life is also a highlight: The buds themselves can run for up to 8 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels and the case with its built-in battery provides three additional charges on the go. The T5 Wireless uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has support for both AAC and aptX. As for water-resistance, it's splashproof (IPX4 certified). Read the Klipsch T5 True Wireless review.

The BackBeat Fit 6100 is a very solid over-the-year wireless headphone that's designed for both the gym and everyday use. The adjustable sport-fit headband has an IPX5-rated water-resistant and sweatproof design, 40 mm angled drivers and noise-isolating earcups with an "Awareness" mode. Battery life is rated at 24 hours. I thought it was a little expensive at $180, but Best Buy has it for $130, which makes it more attractive.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has the all-black version of the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3150 true wireless earbuds on sale for $30 off. The Fit 3150 has an open design that lets ambient noise in (a safety feature for runners) while the BackBeat Fit 3200 has a noise-isolating design that helps improve the sound quality, particularly the bass. That said, both models have the same drivers so they produce the same sound -- you just hear it differently thanks to the design of the ear tips. Both are an improvement over the earlier Backbeat 3100, which had some connectivity issues. Like the Powerbeats Pro, the one downside to this headphone is that it has a large charging case that isn't so pocket friendly.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass has a similar design to the WH-1000XM3 and shares many of its features but costs $100 less. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart briefly had it on sale for $130. That deal is gone, but Amazon still has some "renewed" units on sale for $140. It's a comfortable headphone, has USB-C charging, good battery life and effective noise canceling. It works decently as a headset for making calls, and the sound quality is good as long as you don't mind a preponderance of bass. Read the Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The best deal right now on Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earphones is $140 at Best Buy (it lists for $250). The catch is that this is a refurbished model. However, it is Geek Squad Certified refurbished, so they should look brand-new (they just might not come in the original box). If you want to hold out for a new pair, the Powerbeats Pro will be on sale for $200 around Black Friday. Read the Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

Juan Garzon / CNET Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone has been regularly on sale. We've seen it for as low as $250. Best Buy (and probably other retailers) will have it on sale for $280 around Black Friday. Right now you can get a pair at Walmart for only $270 Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart will have the 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case for $129 as a doorbuster deal for Black Friday. You can get them now for $139 at Amazon. The AirPods with the wireless charging case is currently $165 ($34 off) at Amazon while the AirPods Pro are $235 ($14 off) at Amazon with some delays in shipping times. Read CNET review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Walmart will have the Beats on-ear Beats Solo 3 headphones (Pop color collection) on sale for $130. This headphone once sold for $300 and now lists for $200. They're currently on sale for $165 at Best Buy and Amazon. Read the Beats Solo3 Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford premium noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones lists for $200 and is a very good headphone. Best Buy will have it for $100 around Black Friday (no word yet on the exact day). That's a bargain. Read the JBL Live 650BTNC review.

David Carnoy/CNET Best Buy will have the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30 around Black Friday (no word yet on exact day). They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones; this is its most affordable model and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

Read more: Best headphones for Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus