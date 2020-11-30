Cyber Monday 2020 deals: $35 Google Home, $80 Echo Show 2-pack, $449 HP laptop, $179 Chromebook and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday 2020 is drawing to close, having served up a mix of Black Friday leftovers and a few tasty new dishes. While we do expect some of these deals to continue for the next day or two, others will absolutely disappear at midnight. If there's something you want, don't wait. (That's especially true given the long ship times we're seeing right now, especially at Amazon.)

Read on for our favorite deals that are still available, at least for now. And watch for late-breaking additions, like the impossibly cheap Google Home, below.

The best Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Chris Monroe/CNET The now-discontinued Google Home was a solid smart speaker in its day, and on this day it's a killer bargain: Just $35 with promo code CNET10. I don't recall ever seeing it priced that low; it's literally $5 less than what you'd have paid for the original Google Home Mini. If you need a refresher on the pros and cons, check out CNET's review of the Google Home.

Govee Govee makes some of our favorite LED light strips, which work great as TV bias lighting but also in places like kitchens and bedrooms. The four options available during this sale all connect to your home network via Wi-Fi and can be controlled via app. A couple also include IR remotes, while others support Alexa and Google voice controls.

HP First things first: This deal is for Sam's Club members only. Don't have a membership? Grab one right now for just $23 (including free food) and still come out way ahead. Second: If you use cash-back service Rakuten, you'll get 10% back (so about $45) on this purchase. The HP looks to be a solid WFH laptop, with a decent processor (Intel's 10th-gen Core i5), 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a full-HD 15.6-inch display. The backlit keyboard has a full-size numeric keypad, too. Sam's Club also throws in a "2 year warranty care pack," though the details of that aren't explained anywhere on the product page.

Juan Garzon / CNET Samsung's bean-shaped answer to Apple AirPods Pro normally sells for $170, making it a compelling alternative on price alone. Woot's $110 deal is one of the best deals on record, making it a must-consider alternative. Assuming you like the shape, you're also likely to like the fit, wireless-charging case, call quality and so on. Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review to learn more.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sold out at Amazon, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a better deal at Kohl's anyway. Not only do you get the same $50 savings, you also get $30 in Kohl's Cash to use between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9. A year ago, CNET called this "the best fitness watch under $200," thanks in part to features like built-in Alexa, solid battery life, useful sleep metrics and more. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Hisense This 75-inch Hisense smart TV has a full 4K UHD display backed by an LED panel. You get Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and DTS Virtual: X technology combined with an Android smart TV interface, which streams channels that include Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Amazon Prime, Showtime, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Best Buy You'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper laptop. This two-in-one from Lenovo is a Chromebook with a modest MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The display is a 1,366x768-pixel IPS touchscreen, and the laptop can be used as a standard clamshell, tented or flipped around into a tablet. It includes an HDMI port to output to a monitor or TV and a card reader for photo (and other file) transfers. Note that delivery right now is showing "2-3 weeks."

Lori Grunin/CNET The Dell G5 packs a 15.6-inch full HD display (driven by an AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU) with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4000 H-Series CPU with 8GB RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. It weighs 5.5 pounds and is under an inch thick.

iRobot Roomba's most affordable self-emptying robot vacuum, the Roomba i3 Plus includes a three-stage cleaning system and 10 times the suction of base-model Roombas. Wi-Fi enabled, it can be controlled from Alexa or a mobile app.

Sarah Tew/CNET The popular Beats Studio3 are sold out or expired most elsewhere, but Target is still offering these solid noise-canceling headphones for 50% off. Read our review of the Beats Studio3 headphones.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are hard to talk about without comparisons to the iconic Quiet Comfort 35 II. They sound better, have more features (including Alexa and Bose AR and USB-C charging) and let you hear the world around you with transparency mode. Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.

Juan Garzon/CNET The Roomba i7 Plus has all of the features in the lower-priced i3 Plus -- three-mode cleaning, high suction, self-emptying mechanism in the dock, and more -- but adds smart mapping and keep-out zones, so you can teach the robot exactly where to clean, and where to avoid. Wellbots is the better deal because you don't pay sales tax in any state except New York. But if Wellbots sells out, you can get the Roomba i7 Plus at Amazon for the same price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Ready for a motorized scooter for cruising around town or for commuting to the office? The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max gives you a range of up to 40 miles at a max speed of 19 mph and can tackle slopes as steep as 20 degrees. It has an integrated charger so you can easily top off the battery at your destination, and it folds up compactly as well. Wellbots ships for free and you don't pay state sales tax (unless you live in New York).

Molly Price/CNET They're usually $25, but you can snap up these handy Wemo Smart Plugs for just $15 on Cyber Monday. Use them to control anything you can plug in with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. About 45% smaller than the previous model, this plug won't cover both outlets, leaving the second one free to use.

Amazon The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display (the 8 is for its size, not a version number), 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery life. Usually $90, you can snag one for $55 right now.

Amazon The Kindle Oasis usually sells for $250, but you can save $75 on Cyber Monday. This ad-supported model has 8GB RAM and a 7-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite display and is fully waterproof for casual bathtub reading.

Tineco Tineco's A10 Spartan is a lightweight cordless stick vacuum that has a 25-minute run time and a handy trigger lock for continuous power. It easily converts from a full-size vacuum to a handheld for small cleanups. The wall charger conveniently also stores the accessories.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's ever-popular Kindle Paperwhite comes in a handful of colors, is fully waterproof (because who knows where you're going to want to do some reading) and, as the name suggests, has an easy-on-the-eyes Paperwhite display. The best part? The battery only needs a recharge about once every three or four weeks. It's usually $130, but you can save $45 right now.

Linksys This Linksys AC1200 dual-band router is regularly priced at $90. It has speeds up to 867Mbps, four Ethernet ports for connecting to your wired devices and one USB 3.0 connection for adding external storage devices to your network. Note this was down to $55 on Saturday.

Linksys The Linksys MR8300 is a tri-band router that promises to deliver speeds up to 2.2Gbps throughout your home. It has a four-port Ethernet switch built in and you can extend the wireless network by adding a Velop Mesh Wi-Fi node anywhere in your home.

Tile Tile usually makes you buy a multipack in order to get a decent discount. This is one of the best deals on record for a single tracker -- which just happens to be one of my favorite products. Add it to your keychain, then use the Tile app when those keys go missing. Just as valuable, double-press the Tile button and it rings your phone (even when set to silent).

Chris Monroe/CNET You can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for half-off right now. the 5.5-inch display can display YouTube videos, recipes and video chats, and it's small enough that you can fit it in places the Echo Show 8 is a little too cumbersome for.

Bio Bidet This time last year you wouldn't have thought that Cyber Monday would be the time to buy a bidet, but here we are. The Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 replaces your existing seat and delivers multiple cleaning modes, a heated seat, a slow-closing lid, a massage mode and more. Of course, it also includes a remote control.

Wyze This is actually one of several Black Friday deals still running at Wyze. Others include 20% off the Wyze Cam Pan, the Wyze Cam v2 and a free Keypad with the purchase of a Wyze Lock. Cam Plus is the company's premium cloud service, offering unlimited video storage and motion alerts, no cooldown requirement between video captures, face- and person-detection and lots more. It's absolutely worth it if you're running one or more Wyze Cams (which you will be with this giveaway). The Wyze Cam v3 is the latest version of the camera. It's a winner. Read our Wyze Cam v3 review.

Patrick Holland/CNET Visible, which runs on Verizon's network, is sweetening its iPhone 12 deals: When you buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll get a free pair of AirPods Pro. Those are worth $249 -- though as you'll see below, they're currently on sale for $170. What's more, although the phones themselves are priced a few dollars higher than what Apple charges, you get a fairly substantial rebate (in the form of a prepaid Mastercard): $100 for the Mini, $150 for the iPhone 12 and Pro, $200 for the Pro Max. Meanwhile, Visible charges a flat rate of $40 a month for unlimited service, or you can take advantage of its Party Pay option for rates as low as $25.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With its 7-inch touchscreen, the Nest Hub offers more viewable area than the 5.5-inch Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $45). But the real question is whether you want Google Assistant running the smart show in your house instead of Alexa. If the answer is yes, this is an outstanding deal. Alas, Walmart's slightly better deal, which included $20 in Vudu credit, has expired. Read our Google Nest Hub review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 8 is simply a larger version of the Echo Show 5, but that makes it a better candidate for the kitchen and other places you might prefer a bigger display. (It's definitely preferable for video calls.) This matches the lowest price on record for this model. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Apple's new flagship watch got a solid discount ahead of Black Friday -- the biggest so far, in fact. That price is good only for certain colors, however, and those have been changing day to day. Right now, for example, the Product Red and gold aluminum versions are $350; the other colors are $379. But it was the other way around yesterday, so it's hard to be certain what you'll find. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

AOC Expand your desktop workspace with this super slim 1080p monitor, which features VGA and HDMI inputs and comes with a three-year warranty. If that model sells out, there's also an HP V24i for $90, though it has only a one-year warranty.

Tytan Tiles Need a gift for a youngster? This kit consists of magnetic building blocks in a variety of shapes and sizes, so they're great even for toddlers (but also fun for just about any age). At $20, this is around $10 less than similar kits you'll see elsewhere. Want more tiles? There's an 80-piece set for $30 and a 120-piece set for $40. All three come with a drawstring bag and a little car with wheels.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon, Walmart, Costco and other stores had the AirPods at $99 earlier this month -- the lowest price on record -- but for the moment that deal is gone. In its place: $110 AirPods on Amazon, also "for the moment." Read more: The best Cyber Monday AirPods deals Will $99 AirPods be back? [Shakes Magic 8-Ball.] All signs point to yes. Read our AirPods review.

Jackbox Games Having a small, masked gathering this weekend? Jackbox party games are a blast. They're on sale for up to 50% off on PC platforms like Steam and Fanatical. Just plug your laptop into the TV, then gather everyone around with their phones and tablets. I'm a huge fan of Quiplash, but there are lots of other great titles as well. Buy a Party Pack for maximum savings.

David Carnoy/CNET Insanely popular with runners, Aftershokz headphones rarely go on sale. This price is the lowest I've seen for the Aeropex, the current flagship of the lineup. Why the fuss over these 'phones? Their bone-conduction design lets you enjoy your tunes and podcasts while still hearing the sounds around you (like, say, oncoming traffic). There's an even cheaper option: the Aftershokz OpenMove for $80 (save $20), also the lowest price on record.

Chris Monroe/CNET It's the first-ever sale on Amazon's new version of the mid-range Echo, which arrives with a new HomePod Mini-like orb shape (one that extends to the new Echo Dot as well -- and that's on sale for $29). We liked the improved sound quality and powerful bass in this version. Read our Amazon Echo review.

AeroGarden As we roll into winter, I'm already missing my garden -- especially the herbs I grow to make homemade chermoula (my best discovery of 2019). LED-powered indoor gardens to the rescue! There are lots of these on the market right now, some pretty pricey. This is an unusually good deal on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, which supports up to six seed pods and comes with a starter heirloom-salad seed kit.

Sarah Tew/CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite continues to see a solid discount. This entry-level streamer delivers 1080p video with HDR support (but not 4K). The big missing apps are HBO Max and Peacock (for now), but the Alexa-powered voice remote is top-notch. Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Kojima Productions Score a boxed copy of one of 2019's biggest (and weirdest) games for the lowest price ever. We still don't understand what "stranding" is (just sounds like a misspelled word), but at least you don't have to pay $60 to experience it for yourself. Read our Death Stranding review.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent. This TV was previously $30 less, and may get there again. So although $120 is a solid discount, you might want to wait and see if the better deal returns. Read more: The best Cyber Monday TV deals

Amazon This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too.

Crock-Pot One of several cookers on sale at Kohl's, this one seems a particularly great deal on an item every kitchen needs. Score the beloved Crock-Pot for just $25.50 with promo code THANKS. This model has lid clamps for easier travel. Take note that shipping isn't free, however, unless your cart hits $75. But you can pick it up in-store and bypass shipping altogether.

Instant Pot These days, a multicooker is an essential kitchen tool, like a toaster oven or microwave. This Instant Pot Viva can get you in the multicooker business for half price: $49 buys you a nine-in-one gadget that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sous vide, cake maker and more. It has a 6-quart capacity and comes with 15 preset programs for recipes that include soups, beans, rice, ribs and eggs. Read more: The best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals

Bose If ever there was a time to tune out the world, it's now. (Because, you know, election, pandemic, murder hornets...) Sure, there are newer over-the-ear noise-canceling cans from Sony and even Bose, but this perennial favorite was great when it came out and it's still great now -- especially at this price, which rivals the lowest we've seen. Original list price: $350. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Eufy You don't have to spend hundreds to add some automation to your house cleaning. The Eufy RoboVac 25C can be controlled via a mobile app or by voice with Alexa and Google Home. It's smart enough to differentiate between floors and carpet and can avoid stairs automatically.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It's got the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. The 40mm and 44mm models run $279 and $309 at the Apple Store -- and have been marked as low as $229 and $259 during previous early Black Friday sales. Those prices appear to be holding right now, but the watch won't be back in stock on Amazon until after the new year. If you're looking for a holiday gift, this one might not be it. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

HyperX On Cyber Monday only you can save $40 on the HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset. It features 7.1 virtual surround sound and a 30-hour battery life with Qi wireless charging.

David Carnoy/CNET CNET's David Carnoy calls the Tribit StormBox Micro "one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard." Usually priced at $40, this speaker is fully waterproof and offers eight hours of battery life. Read our Tribit StormBox Micro review.

Nixplay Usually $260, you can save 15% on the Nixplay Seed Wave 13.3-inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame from Cyber Monday through Dec. 6. It's a wide-screen HD digital photo frame with a pair of built-in Bluetooth speakers. You can pair your phone, tablet or PC to stream music through the frame while displaying your favorite photos.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals that have sold out or expired

Chefman The Chefman ToastAir 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven does double duty as an air fryer. It has a temperature range from 200 F to 450 F and includes seven presets for different baking tasks. The spacious 20-liter interior accommodates six slices of toast and most standard baking pans -- you can even fit a 5.5-pound chicken without trouble.

Bowflex This deeply discounted Bowflex treadmill features a 7.5-inch full-color LCD console that displays information like distance, resistance and even calories you've burned in real time while the hand grip monitors your heart rate, and it includes Bluetooth connectivity as well. It's powered by a 3.75-continuous-horsepower motor that drives a 20x60-inch tread belt. You can incline up to 15 degrees.

Dyson Dyson's V7 Animal is good for people with pets thanks to its ability to clean up pet hair from any surface in your home. It weighs less than 6 pounds and does double duty as a full-height stick vacuum or a handheld vac for smaller messes, and runs for about 30 minutes on a charge.

Dyson If you're going to spend up for a Dyson, you might as well go for one of the best models in the company's vacuum line. The V10 Animal is a cordless stick vacuum that offers up to 60 minutes of runtime and (according to Dyson) delivers 55% more suction power than its V7 line. This model can also run in a handheld mode, and it's specifically designed to suck up pet hair, too (thus the "Animal" name).

Hisense's expansive 65-inch TV features a 4K LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and DTS Virtual:X audio. The Android TV streaming video software can be controlled by voice via Google Assistant, plus it has Bluetooth and Chromecast support.

Scott Stein/CNET This is the latest, greatest entry-level iPad introduced in September of 2020. The only real downside is that you're getting a relatively tight 32GB of storage. Amazon appears to have matched Best Buy's earlier curbside delivery price of $280, at least on some colors. That's about the lowest we've seen this season, but last year's model sold for as low as $250 during this time in 2019.

Looking for Cyber Monday shopping tips? Listen to the Cheapskate Show podcast below, and sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.