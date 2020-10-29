The awesome StormBox Micro wireless speaker now costs less than $33

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Over the years Tribit has made some of the better budget portable Bluetooth headphones and speakers, starting with its XFree Tune and XSound Go, respectively. The latter speaker is still around and delivers surprisingly good sound for less than $30. Now Tribit is doing a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker. The new model is called the StormBox Micro and it's one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard.

Usually, it sells for $35 to $40. But between now and Nov. 19, it's just $32.49 if you clip the $10 coupon on the page and add code BFP35BTS10 at checkout. (The lowest price ever was a brief drop to $26.77, but that appeared to be a pricing mistake.)

You can read my full StormBox Micro review here, but the quick take is that, like the Bose, it has more bass and fuller sound than most tiny Bluetooth speakers. It's also fully waterproof (IP67 rating) and can deliver up to eight hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. While it doesn't seem as durable or as sleek-looking as the SoundLink Micro, it does seem well built and you can wirelessly link two together to create a stereo pair.

