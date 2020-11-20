Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $23, plus free food

Sam's Club

To paraphrase Woody Allen, I'd never join a club that would charge me $45 to become a member. But $23, and throw in dinner and dessert? I'm listening.

For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a . That's after applying promo code CHEAP20 at checkout. With those extras in there, this is a $57 value.

It works like this: Once you've redeemed the offer and set up your membership, head to Sam's Club and put those two items in your shopping cart. When you get to checkout, they should be automatically deducted (having been preloaded to your account).

Be sure to note all the details -- including who's eligible -- on the promo page. As you might expect, this is for new members only, though if you had a membership and it lapsed more than seven months ago, you should be able to hop on this.

Note, too, that after one year you'll automatically get billed for another year at the regular price ($45) unless you cancel your membership.

This is a particularly good time to join the warehouse club, as it's currently running a "Thanks-Savings Event." (Weak, Sam's Club. Weak.) Here are a few notable deals:

. This is currently $100 at Amazon.

. It comes with 150 built-in games and offers access to lots more. It sells for $229 elsewhere.

. Sold out at Amazon, it normally runs around $176.

Assuming you were already planning to buy something like that tabletop arcade, the savings would more than cover the cost of the membership.

Your thoughts?





