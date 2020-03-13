Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in industries worldwide -- from tech and sports to entertainment and politics. Many companies have shut factories and banned business-related travel; major cultural institutions like New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art have closed; political rallies have been canceled; and big tech industry events like the E3 gaming show, Facebook's F8, the Geneva Motor Show, Google I/O and Mobile World Congress have been called off.

On March 11, the same day the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic, the NBA suspended the remainder of its season. Other cultural events like the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami have been postponed.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has killed more than 5,000 people and infected more than 137,000 people.

Here's how the outbreak is affecting our lives:

Sporting events

Cultural events and institutions



Theme parks

Political events

On March 13, Louisiana postponed its presidential primary. It was originally scheduled for April 4. It is now set for June 20.

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled rallies leading up to primary elections in several states.

Facebook

Apple



Google

Microsoft

Announced it's "recommending" all Seattle, Puget Sound area and San Francisco Bay Area employees who are "in a job that can be done from home should do so through March 25." Company president Brad Smith also said it'll continue to pay its hourly campus workers their regular wages even if their work hours are reduced.

We are committed to making public health our top priority, while also addressing the economic and societal impact of COVID-19. https://t.co/MglqVdWRGg — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 6, 2020

Warned investors that revenue in the business segment that includes its Windows operating system and Surface devices would likely miss earlier forecasts.

Microsoft announced on March 12 it's canceling its in-person Build 2020 developer event. The Build show will go on in a virtual way, officials said, in the same mid-May time slot that the regular conference was planned.

Twitter

Amazon

Dell

Dell has reportedly told attendees of its 2020 tech conference that it's been moved to "a virtual setting" due to coronavirus concerns. Keynotes and some sessions will be online, according to the note. Dell Technologies World had been scheduled to go from May 4-7 in Las Vegas. Dell didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



TikTok

Pulled out of the SXSW festival

Foxconn

Airbnb

Will allow guests to cancel reservations without penalty if they've booked in China through April 1.

Offered a new program called "More Flexible Reservations" that allows travelers to cancel eligible reservations without being charged, and requires hosts to refund the reservation regardless of any previous contracted cancellation policy. Airbnb's service fees for trips booked through June 1 will be refundable with travel coupons.

Uber

Temporarily suspended roughly 240 user accounts in Mexico to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Announced any driver or Uber Eats delivery person who's diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will get financial assistance for up to 14 days while the account is on hold.



When ordering Uber Eats delivery, customers now have the option of leaving a note in the Uber Eats app asking the delivery person to leave the food at the door, rather than have an in-person transaction.

Created a support team to help public health authorities in their response to the epidemic. The company said this team may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.



Strongly recommended employees to work from home in several countries where the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, including the US, Canada, Japan, Europe and South Korea. The recommendation extends through April 6.

Lyft

Encouraged employees at its San Francisco headquarters to work from home after one team member was found to be "in contact with someone who was exposed to COVID-19."

Has partnered with EO Products to distribute more than 200,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies to drivers. The company also said in mid-March that it would "provide funds to drivers should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency."

Tesla

Closed its new plant

Warned investors that the shutdown may "slightly" affect first-quarter profits.

Nintendo

Reportedly said production of its popular Switch handset in China was " seeing some impact from the coronavirus

Its US branch is reportedly letting employees in California and Washington state work from home.

IBM

IBM tweeted March 9 it's encouraging employees who live and work in New York City or Westchester County to work from home until further notice if their job permits. Both areas are subject to coronavirus community spread.

Salesforce

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on March 5 asked all employees based in Seattle, Kirkland and Bellevue, Washington, to work from home for the entirety of March.



Cloudflare

Cloudflare is offering its Cloudflare for Teams, a suite of security tools, to small businesses affected by the coronavirus for free for six months. It's also helped launch an industry effort, called OpenforBusiness.org, to support small companies.

The company is letting employees in affected regions work remotely.

Cisco

Cisco is giving governments, health care providers, businesses, educational institutions and nonprofits free use of its Webex collaboration and video calling tools.

The telecommunications company is also offering security products like Cisco Umbrella, Duo Security and Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client to remote employees with free trials at no extra charge through July 1.

Discord

Discord is easing the limit on its Go Live streaming service from 10 people at a time to 50, so teachers can conduct classes, co-workers can collaborate and groups can meet remotely.

This will last for "as long as it's critically needed," CEO Jason Citron said in a blog post. He also warned that demand for the service is likely to surge, and it may suffer performance issues.

Tech industry events

Several prominent industry events were canceled or revamped because of concerns over the coronavirus. They include:

Also, the annual Game Developers Conference, originally scheduled to take place March 16 to 20 in San Francisco, has been postponed to an unspecified date after exhibitors such as Amazon, Microsoft, Epic Games, Sony, EA and Facebook dropped out.

The annual cybersecurity RSA Conference took place as scheduled in late February in San Francisco, but major exhibitors like IBM, Verizon and AT&T Cybersecurity backed out.

SXSW, which was slated to take place in March, was also cancelled earlier this month.

CNET's Corinne Reichert, Ben Fox Rubin, Jackson Ryan, Shara Tibken, Lynn La, Sean Szymkowski, Dara Kerr, Queenie Wong, Oscar Gonzalez, Dan Ackerman, Stephen Shankland, Chris Paukert, Erin Carson, Edward Moyer, Sean Keane and Abrar Al-Heeti contributed to this report.