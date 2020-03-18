Eurovision 2020 canceled by coronavirus, but you can enjoy the songs here

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 has been canceled. The famously flamboyant musical extravaganza is the latest major event to be disrupted by the coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic.

"Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead," said organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in a statement on its website. "However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means [we have] taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned."

Up until now, the international song contest has continued without interruption since 1956. In 2019, 41 countries in and around Europe -- as well as Australia -- took part. The Netherlands won, and so earned the honor of hosting this year's event.

This year's Eurovision final was scheduled to take place May 16 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. According to Executive Supervisor Jon Ola Sand, the organisers and Dutch broadcasters are considering restating the event in 2021. "We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, that for 64 years has united people all around Europe," he said. "We regret this situation very much, but I can promise you: the Eurovision Song Contest will come back stronger than ever."

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus

It's still being worked out when or if Eurovision will take place again, if this year's performers will take part, and whether people who've bought tickets will be eligible for refunds.

Videos for this year's songs are available on the official Eurovision YouTube channel. To keep you occupied while you stay at home and shelter in place, throw on your best sequinned outfit and rock out to this selection of some of our fave scintillating entries:

Little Big - Uno (Russia)

Gjon's Tears - Répondez-moi (Switzerland)

Daði Freyr - Think About Things (Iceland)

Lesley Roy - Story Of My Life (Ireland)

Efendi - Cleopatra (Azerbaijan)

Arilena Ara - Fall From The Sky (Albania)

James Newman - My Last Breath (United Kingdom)

Montaigne - Don't Break Me (Australia)

Hurricane - Hasta La Vista (Serbia)

The Mamas - Move (Sweden)

Samanta Tīna - Still Breathing (Latvia)

Victoria - Tears Getting Sober (Bulgaria)

The Roop - On Fire (Lithuania)

Roxen - Alcohol You (Romania)

And if that's not enough Eurovisions for you, check out our guide to the event complete with some of the best entries of all time.