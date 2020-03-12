CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

F9 release pushed Lego Super Mario Coronavirus declared a pandemic Travel from Europe to US suspended Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson NBA suspends season

MLS suspends season, conference college basketball tourneys canceled as coronavirus spreads

The MLS is joining the NBA in suspending its season while several major college conferences are canceling tournaments.

Listen
- 00:51
gettyimages-1205250915

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei (24) seen between plays during a MLS match between the Chicago Fire and the Seattle Sounders. The MLS suspended its season for 30 days Thursday amid coronavirus concerns.

Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer and several college basketball tournaments are following the NBA and suspending or canceling games in a bid to help slow the spread of coronavirus in the United States. 

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the MLS tweeted out a statement that it would be suspending match play for 30 days "effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials." 

In the NCAA, several major Division I conferences including the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that they would be canceling their respective conference tournaments this week amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Other conference tournaments are currently underway. Though some, including the ACC, had been playing without fans. Next week's March Madness tournament is currently still slated to continue, though games will be played without fans due to coronavirus fears. 

More on the coronavirus

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.