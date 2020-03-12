MLS suspends season, conference college basketball tourneys canceled as coronavirus spreads

Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer and several college basketball tournaments are following the NBA and suspending or canceling games in a bid to help slow the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the MLS tweeted out a statement that it would be suspending match play for 30 days "effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials."

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

In the NCAA, several major Division I conferences including the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that they would be canceling their respective conference tournaments this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other conference tournaments are currently underway. Though some, including the ACC, had been playing without fans. Next week's March Madness tournament is currently still slated to continue, though games will be played without fans due to coronavirus fears.

