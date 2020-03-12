See the emptiness as coronavirus pandemic closes stadiums, landmarks, schools

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • 0-4

A match without fans

The coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 127,000 people being infected worldwide. That number -- as well as a death toll of over 4,700 -- continues to rise daily.

Italy's government has put the country on lockdown. Officials in states across the US have closed K-12 schools. Colleges have switched from holding in-person classes to remote learning. Even sporting events, daily shopping trips and simple strolls down the street just aren't the same.

Here are two German soccer teams playing in front of an empty stadium near the Dutch border on Feb. 9, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
1
of 45

Loneliest place on Earth?

People wearing face masks visit Shanghai's Disneytown complex on March 10, 2020. The entertainment district has partially reopened, after shutting down as a precaution, though the adjacent Disneyland amusement park remains closed. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
2
of 45

The Colosseum

Italy has cracked down on travel and public gatherings, and even closed most stores, amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's also shuttered most museums and heritage sites, including the iconic Colosseum.

Published:Caption:
3
of 45

The Louvre

The scene is similarly eerie in Paris. Here's the deserted pyramid entrance to the famous Louvre museum. The museum closed for a few days earlier this month and is now restricting the number of visitors. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
4
of 45

Boxing in Bangkok

The seats are empty during a Thai boxing match at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on March 10. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
5
of 45

LinkedIn's SF office

LinkedIn's office in San Francisco on March 10, 2020, looks sparse. Many tech companies have told their employees to work from home. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 45

Spain's parliament

Spain's parliament ceased its activities after one of its deputies tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
7
of 45

Containment zone

Toys are left abandoned at the Westchester Day School in New York on March 10, 2020. Officials put an area of the county in New Rochelle in a containment area after finding a "cluster" of coronavirus infections there. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
8
of 45

The Western Wall

People pray at the nearly deserted Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, on March 12, 2020. Israel has imposed a two-week quarantine on all travelers entering the country. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
9
of 45

Tech companies clear out

A nearly empty Fuze office in Boston on March 10, 2020. The 150 on-site employees are being asked to work from home amid coronavirus concerns. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
10
of 45

Few travelers

Here's a view of the check-in counters at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
11
of 45

Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

Here's Nashville's Bridgestone Arena after the Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament was canceled amid coronavirus concerns on March 12, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
12
of 45

Tourist buses

An aerial photo shows tourist buses parked on a lot near Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on March 8, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
13
of 45

Mecca's Grand Mosque

An aerial view shows an empty white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque on March 6, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
14
of 45

Quiet in Jerusalem

Few tourists and pilgrims are seen outside the Dome of the Rock mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem on March 8, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
15
of 45

Seattle's Pike Place Market

Seattle's usually bustling Pike Place Market sits mostly empty of patrons on March 10, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
16
of 45

'Ghost game'

Soccer pros play a "ghost game" near Germany's Dutch border on March 11, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
17
of 45

School's out in Washington

Here's Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek, Washington, on Feb. 29, 2020. School district officials closed the school for three days of cleaning after a student tested positive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
18
of 45

No roars, no chants

The Long Beach State and Cal Poly women's basketball teams play in the empty Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, on March 10, 2020. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
19
of 45

Full cases, empty stores

A cafe full of treats sits nearly empty in San Francisco.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 45

Tram in Turin

This tram in the heart of Turin, Italy, is nearly deserted on March 10, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
21
of 45

Beijing's financial district

A man wearing a face mask walks on a deserted street in the financial district in Beijing on March 3, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
22
of 45

Barren shelves

Some shelves sit empty on March 4, 2020, in a quiet Australian supermarket.

Published:Caption:
23
of 45

Vendors feel the effects

A Palestinian street vendor stands by his bread cart in the deserted Manger Square, opposite the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on March 6, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
24
of 45

European Parliament

European Parliament members sit in a nearly empty room in Brussels on March 9, 2020.

Published:Caption:
25
of 45

Effects in the UK

Here's a deserted punt station in Cambridge in the UK, as the city feels the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Published:Caption:
26
of 45

Stadium in Turin

A boy cycles across a deserted area by the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, on March 10, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
27
of 45

The Pantheon

This is the deserted Piazza della Rotonda and Pantheon monument in Rome on March 10, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
28
of 45

The Spanish Steps

The Spanish Steps are silent in Rome after sunset on March 10, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
29
of 45

Cluster found

New Rochelle High School in New York is shuttered on March 10, 2020. Officials put part of the area in a containment zone after finding a cluster of coronavirus infections there. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
30
of 45

Quiet at city hall

New Rochelle City Hall in New York looks deserted, too, on March 10, 2020. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
31
of 45

Piazza Vittorio Veneto in Turin

A bar is closed in Piazza Vittorio Veneto, in the center of Turin, Italy, on March 10, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
32
of 45

St. Mark's Square, Venice

The usually packed Piazza San Marco, or St. Mark's Square, in Venice on March 11, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
33
of 45

Saint Peter's Square

On March 11, 2020, the Vatican's deserted Saint Peter's Square.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
34
of 45

Italy's Linate airport

A British Airways check-in area at Milan, Italy's Linate airport on March 11, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
35
of 45

Trevi Fountain, Rome

A wide angle photo shows the deserted Trevi Fountain in central Rome on March 11, 2020, the day after Italy imposed national restrictions on its 60 million people.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
36
of 45

Jerusalem train station

An empty hall inside a train station in Jerusalem on March 11, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
37
of 45

All's quiet in this church

The Cathedral Church of Resurrection, inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, is quiet on March 11, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
38
of 45

Pakistani-India border checkpoint

Usually, tourists gather daily at this Pakistani-India border checkpoint to watch a "retreat" ceremony. But on March 7, those visitors were turned away by police as a preventive measure.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
39
of 45

UN headquarters

An outside view of United Nations' headquarters March 11, 2020, after it closed to the public as a precaution.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
40
of 45

Quiet in San Francisco

Lunchtime on Market Street in downtown San Francisco is usually loud and crowded. Not so on March 10, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
41
of 45

San Francisco's Market Street

Market Street in San Francisco on March 10, 2020, looks mostly empty. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
42
of 45

Few for lunch

There's usually a line for this popular food truck at the Gasser Garden lot in downtown San Francisco, seen here March 10.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
43
of 45

Feeling the effects in London

The top deck of a London bus on March 12, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
44
of 45

San Francisco's Embarcadero

A man takes a solitary walk near San Francisco's Embarcadero on March 8, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
45
of 45
