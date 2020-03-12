See the emptiness as coronavirus pandemic closes stadiums, landmarks, schools

A match without fans

The coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 127,000 people being infected worldwide. That number -- as well as a death toll of over 4,700 -- continues to rise daily.

Italy's government has put the country on lockdown. Officials in states across the US have closed K-12 schools. Colleges have switched from holding in-person classes to remote learning. Even sporting events, daily shopping trips and simple strolls down the street just aren't the same.

Here are two German soccer teams playing in front of an empty stadium near the Dutch border on Feb. 9, 2020.