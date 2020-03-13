Coronavirus hits English Premier League as season suspended

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The English Premier League, the most-watched sports league in the world, is to be suspended after a player and coach in different teams tested positive for coronavirus.

Premier League officials met Friday morning to discuss suspension of the competition amid health concerns for players and fans. Matches will be suspended until at least April 3.

The English Football League has also approved a suspension. Games in the Championship, League One and League Two are postponed at least until April, as well as women's football and youth team fixtures.

Many other sports have cancelled major events or suspended the remaining games of the season due to concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Global soccer governing body FIFA postponed qualifying international games for the next World Cup, while European football authority UEFA postponed all matches including the Champions League and Europa League. In the US, Major League Soccer, the NBA and NHL have been disrupted. This year's Olympics are also in doubt.

A number of Premier League football clubs have already been disrupted. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, while other teams have placed themselves in self-isolation as some players show symptoms.

Most teams have about 10 games left to play in the 2019/2020 season. Liverpool are currently on course for their first ever Premier League title thanks to a record-breaking season, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation zone.

