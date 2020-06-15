Star Wars Celebration canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

Lucasfilm

Star Wars Celebration has joined the lengthy list of major 2020 events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday. The event had been scheduled for Aug. 27 through Aug. 30 in Anaheim, California, and is now planned for that city in 2022.

"At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our No. 1 priority," the group said in a statement posted on its website and to social media. "Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020."

Ticket holders will receive a refund or merchandise credit, or can transfer their tickets to the 2022 event, which is scheduled for Aug. 18-21, 2022. Hotel reservations booked via the event's portal will be automatically canceled.

Star Wars Celebration began in 1999 with a gathering in Denver to mark the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The event has been held in Germany, England, Japan and various US cities. Past gatherings have featured fans dressed in cosplay, panels with cast and crew members, and newsy reveals of film teasers, toys and theme park news. The title and trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were both revealed at the 2019 event.

Star Wars Celebration joins a lengthy list of other major entertainment events that have been canceled due to the virus outbreak, including San Diego Comic Con, which is planning a digital event for July.