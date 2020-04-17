CNET también está disponible en español.

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 officially off due to coronavirus

The massive four-day convention was scheduled for late July, but like so many other events, has been hit by the pandemic.

Harley Quinn cosplayers pose at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

 Tania González/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

San Diego Comic-Con, the gigantic four-day pop culture convention scheduled for July 23-26, has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. 

"Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, [officials] had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer," SDCC said in a statement. "Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19. He has not yet given an end date. 

The Comic-Con statement mentioned "deep regret" at the decision and said the event will return in 2021, from July 22-25. 

Last month, Comic-Con organizers postponed a smaller convention, WonderCon Anaheim, which was scheduled for April 10-12, and also postponed events planned for its Comic-Con Museum. 

Many similar events have had to make the cancelation or postponement call earlier as scheduled dates approached. Seattle's Emerald City Comic-Con, which had been scheduled for March 12-15, was postponed less than a week before its starting date, but organizers are hoping to reschedule for summer. The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival was pushed back to October, and the South By Southwest festival is off for this year. 

