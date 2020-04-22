2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance canceled amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Enlarge Image Kimball Studios/Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Put down those champagne flutes, fancy friends. The 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance -- a highlight of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities -- will be canceled this year due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Wednesday.

The 2020 Concours was scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 16, and will not be rescheduled. Instead, the 70th annual Pebble Beach Concours will skip this year, and will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Monterey Car Week attracts tons of people from around the world, many of which are well-heeled folks who display the pristine cars in their personal collections. In addition to the Pebble Beach Concours, other Monterey Car Week events include the Quail Motorsports Gathering and Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, as well as several high-profile auctions. In recent years, carmakers have held special events in Monterey to reveal new concept cars and production models, as well.

It's unclear if the rest of these events will be canceled, but we can't imagine Monterey Car Week will continue as planned without its Pebble Beach Concours climax.

Pebble Beach is one of many automotive events that have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus-related concerns. The New York Auto Show moved from April to August (though we'll see about that), the Detroit Auto Show was canceled, the Goodwood Festival of Speed won't take place, and the Indy 500 race won't be held, just to name a few.