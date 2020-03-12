MLB, NHL, MLS suspend action, college basketball tourneys canceled as coronavirus spreads

Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and several college basketball tournaments are following the NBA and suspending or canceling games in a bid to help slow the spread of coronavirus in the US.

MLB, which was set to begin its season two weeks from Thursday, halted spring training taking place in Florida and Arizona. It has delayed the start of the season by at least two weeks, the league announced Thursday.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

Also on Thursday, the MLS tweeted out a statement that it would be suspending match play for 30 days "effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials."

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

Shortly after the MLS announcement, the NHL announced it will "pause" its current season due to the pandemic. No timeline was given for when the NHL might resume action.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

In the NCAA, several major Division I conferences including the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that they would be canceling their respective conference tournaments this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other conference tournaments are currently underway, though some, including the ACC, had been playing without fans. Next week's March Madness tournament is currently still slated to continue, though games will be played without fans due to coronavirus fears.

