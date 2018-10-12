CNET Asks: Will you be getting Google's new Pixel 3 phone?

Google has dominated headlines in the tech world this past week. The search giant is permanently shutting down its social network Google+ after failing to disclose a data breach that exposed up to 500,000 accounts between 2015 and March this year.

In addition to the Google+ breach, there are claims that between the years 2011 and 2012 Google bypassed the iPhone's security features and collected data on users without their knowledge. Although this case has been thrown out of court by a UK judge this past Monday, it's still cause for concern. Judge Mark Warby described Google's actions as "wrongful, and a breach of duty."

In more positive news, Google announced its new Pixel 3 phones at an event this week, among other new products. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL seem set to be its best smartphones yet and will most likely be a hit among Android users. To go along with the new phones, it also announced the Google Home Hub, the Mi Box S and the Pixel Slate.

Has your trust in Google and its devices been lost, or are you willing to give these new products a try? CNET wants to know how you feel. Vote in our poll below and let us know more in the comments.