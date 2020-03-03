Clearview AI probed over facial recognition sales to foreign governments

James Martin/CNET

Controversial facial recognition app Clearview AI is being probed by Sen. Edward J. Markey, saying the app is being marketed "to users in foreign countries with authoritarian regimes such as Saudi Arabia." He also raised concerns Tuesday that Clearview could be collecting and processing images of children taken from social media platforms. The Democratic senator from Massachusetts is a member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

"Reporting suggests that Clearview has already provided its software to organizations in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, countries governed by authoritarian regimes with poor track records on human rights," Markey wrote in a letter to Hoan Ton-That, Clearview AI CEO and founder. "The use of sophisticated facial recognition technology is concerning even in a democracy with strong civil liberties, but its export to certain foreign countries could enable mass surveillance and repression of minorities."

His letter adds Clearview's practice of scraping photos of children on Facebook would also violate US federal laws protecting children's privacy.

Markey has asked Clearview whether it plans to sell its tech outside of the US; how the company can guarantee its tech won't be used to repress or abuse human rights; whether Clearview has taken steps to ensure it complies with children's online privacy laws; and whether any facial images were accessed during the recent Clearview AI database hack.

Now playing: Watch this: Clearview AI's facial recognition goes creepier than...

Clearview AI identifies people by comparing photos to a database of images scraped from social media and other sites. It came under fire after a New York Times investigation into the software company last month, and in late January, Markey called Clearview AI a "chilling" privacy risk. Since then, Google, YouTube, Microsoft and Twitter have sent cease-and-desist letters to Clearview AI, and the company is also facing multiple lawsuits.

Markey's letter probing the company follows a report Thursday by BuzzFeed News that Clearview's customers include not only law enforcement agencies like ICE, the FBI, the Department of Justice and Customs and Border Protection, but also retailers like Macy's, Verizon, T-Mobile, Las Vegas Sands, Walmart and Kohl's.

That report also said Clearview AI has expanded to law enforcement agencies in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, India, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Clearview didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.