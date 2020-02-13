Clearview AI facial recognition company faces another lawsuit

Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Clearview AI, a controversial facial recognition app being used by US law enforcement to identify suspects and other people, is facing another lawsuit. The class action, filed Feb. 13 and spotted earlier Thursday by BuzzFeed, is seeking $5 million in damages, alleging willful, reckless or negligent violations of biometrics laws in Illinois by Clearview and CDW. They're fighting what they allege are "the illegal actions of Clearview and CDW in collecting, storing and using their and other similarly situated individuals' biometric identifiers and biometric information without informed written consent."

The app identifies people by comparing photos to a database of images scraped from social media and other sites. It came under fire after a New York Times investigation into the software company last month, with Clearview AI being called a "chilling" privacy risk by Democratic Sen. Edward Markey in late January. Google and YouTube sent a cease-and-desist letter to Clearview AI last week, following Twitter, which did the same in January.

"Clearview has amassed a database of more than 3 billion photographs that it scraped from sources including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Venmo and millions of other websites," the lawsuit alleges. "Users can take a picture of a stranger on the street, upload it to Clearview's tool and instantly see photos of that person on various social media platforms and websites, along with the person's name, address and other identifying information."

The lawsuit alleges CDW has licensed the Clearview app to law enforcement agencies including the Chicago Police Department. That department paid almost $50,000 on Jan. 1, 2020, for a two-year contract to use the facial recognition software, the lawsuit alleges, following a free trial of Clearview.

"The CPD was so impressed with the results that it gave approximately 30 CPIC officials full access to Clearview's technology, effectively unleashing this vast, Orwellian surveillance tool on the citizens of Illinois," the lawsuit alleges.

They're seeking injunctions to stop Clearview from doing this, as well as $5,000 in damages for each willful or reckless violation of the law, and $1,000 for for each negligent violation.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in the Southern District of New York -- because the company is headquartered there -- by two Illinois citizens on behalf of others affected. It follows another lawsuit filed in January in Illinois.

Clearview AI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.