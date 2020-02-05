Angela Lang/CNET

Google is putting new restrictions on video ads in its Chrome browser and on YouTube. Chrome will block ads that play in the middle of videos up to 8 minutes long, and YouTube won't show those ads in the first place, Google said in a blog post Wednesday.

It's part of a gradual ad crackdown at Google, which wants to keep people from getting annoyed by the web even as it relies on advertising revenue to fuel its own enormous business. YouTube generated $15 billion in revenue in Google's most recent quarter.

Chrome and YouTube also will stop permitting ads that last more than 31 seconds long if there's no ability to skip them in the first 5 seconds. Chrome will start blocking such ads on August 5. Also banished are ads overlaid on the video that are placed in the middle third of the video or that take up more than 20% of the video's area. The guidelines are based on the Coalition for Better Ads's latest guidelines, which in turn are based on a survey of 45,000 people in 8 countries.