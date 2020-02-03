Alphabet beats earnings, says YouTube ad revenue was $15B in 2019

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet, Google's parent company, first the first time gave investors a look at revenue for YouTube. The video platform generated $15 billion in ad sales in 2019, up from $11 billion the year before.

On Monday, Alphabet announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, and it marks the company's first earnings report since Sundar Pichai took over as CEO of Alphabet, in addition to already running Google. The personnel change, however, didn't make much of a difference. Pichai, along with CFO Ruth Porat, had been presiding over Alphabet's earnings report and conference call for years. Google's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, made the announcement in early December, so the decision is also unlikely to have impacted the company's performance for the quarter.

The last three months have seen a bout of change at Alphabet, Google's parent company. Cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped aside after 21 years. Legal Chief David Drummond retired amid controversy over personal relationships at the company. And Alphabet for the first time became a trillion dollar company.

On Monday, Pichai had mixed news to share with investors.

In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Alphabet tallied $46.07 billion in sales, missing analyst estimates of $46.94 billion, the company said Monday. Earnings per share were $15.35, exceeding expectations of $12.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

"I'm really pleased with our continued progress in Search and in building two of our newer growth areas — YouTube, already at $15 billion in annual ad revenue, and Cloud, which is now on a $10 billion revenue run rate," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement.

Alphabet's stock rose more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Aside from financials, Alphabet has had an eventful quarter. The company hit a major financial milestone earlier this month when the company hit $1 trillion in market capitalization. The tech giant joins Apple, Amazon and Microsoft as the only US companies to have reached that threshold.

And earlier this month, the company said Drummond, its top lawyer, is leaving the company, a departure that follows the publication last year of a scathing account of an extramarital relationship with a colleague. He officially retired last week.

Google is also facing the most tumultuous period of its more than two-decade existence. The search giant is dealing with antitrust investigations from both state and federal officials. And members of its workforce are in open revolt, protesting Google's work in China, contract with the Pentagon and handling of sexual harassment allegations against senior executives.