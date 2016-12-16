Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender

What's Christmas without Christmas music? Here's the best new festive music to stream this holiday season, ranging from fresh, original singles to albums brimming with covers of timeless classics.

Singles

Josh Groban -- 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

Josh Groban landed his first No. 1 single in nine years with this recently released cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." His Christmas album "Noel" is one of the best-selling Christmas albums from the last 20 years, but this time around he's only giving fans a solitary single.

Trey Songz -- 'Comin Home'

Trey Songz released this Christmas-themed love song in November, which makes me think he's the type of Christmas-loving freak who loves to listen to Christmas music as soon as he's done eating Thanksgiving dinner. That said, I like the song.

Albums

She and Him -- 'Christmas Party'

Leslie Odom Jr -- 'Simply Christmas'

After killing it on Broadway with a Tony-award winning portrayal of Aaron Burr in the hit play "Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr. has released a Christmas album. His cover of "My Favorite Things" is literally currently one of my favorite things right now.

Kylie Minogue -- 'Kylie Christmas: Snow Queen Edition'

International pop star Kylie Minogue's "Kylie Christmas" album originally came out in 2015, but this 2016 re-issue features six new songs. For any fans waiting for a new album from Minogue, the new tracks point to a promising 2017.

Pentatonix -- 'A Pentatonix Christmas'

Honestly, I've seen the name Pentatonix floating around but I never listened to them because I thought they were some weird nu metal band. They're actually an a cappella vocal group known for winning the third season of NBC's "The Sing-Off." Their new Christmas album is currently killing it on the Billboard charts and they just released a 360-degree music video for one of their songs (above).

Big Freedia -- 'A Very Big Freedia Christmazz'