Chinese ambassador warns Britain Huawei exclusion from 5G sends 'bad signal'

Angela Lang/CNET

The Chinese ambassador to the UK warned Britain's government that barring the use of Huawei equipment from the country's 5G network could hurt trade relations and investment, as the US puts pressure on its allies to avoid dealing with the telecom.

"It will send a very bad message not only to Huawei but also to Chinese businesses," Lui told the BBC, noting that it could lead to "bad effects not only on trade but also on investment."

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.