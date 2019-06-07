China reportedly blocks access to US news sites

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A swathe of news sites including The Guardian, the Washington Post, The Intercept, HuffPost, NBC News, the Toronto Star, the Christian Science Monitor and Breitbart News have reportedly been blocked in China.

The Great Firewall of China already bars citizens from accessing non-Chinese social media sources including Facebook, Google, Gmail, Twitter and Microsoft's Bing, and last month China also blocked off Wikipedia.

Instead, Chinese citizens use local apps like WeChat, Weibo, Youku and Douyin aka TikTok -- some of which have more users than the non-Chinese versions.

People in China then began complaining Friday that they could no longer access news from the websites of several western publications, The Intercept reported.