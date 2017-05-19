China's version of Twitter has more users than actual Twitter

Enlarge Image LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter is banned in China, so instead the country uses a platform called Weibo. Now, Weibo has more users than Twitter.

Backed by Tencent, Weibo says it's garnered 340 million monthly active users as of March. This number is higher than Twitter's reported 328 million total users.

Twitter is one of several foreign platforms, like Google, Facebook and Wikipedia, barred from China by the country's internet censorship, dubbed the "Great Firewall." But local versions are available in the country, including Weibo and Baidu, China's equivalent of Google.

China has seen masses flocking to the internet in recent years, with the China Internet Network Information Centre reporting 731 million people -- more than twice the US population -- connected to the internet as of December last year. As the penetration number is only a little more than half of China's population at 53.2 percent, it is expected to grow.

