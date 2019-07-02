CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

China is reportedly scanning tourists' phones with malware

The app reportedly downloads text messages, phone call logs and calendar entries, and is installed when tourists cross certain borders.

Chinese flags

Chinese border agents are reportedly scanning tourists' phones by installing malware.

 Lucas Schifres/Getty Images

The Chinese government is reportedly forcing foreigners to download malware onto their phones when crossing into the country. The malware downloads people's text messages, phone logs and calendar entries, and scans the device for around 73,000 other files, according to a joint investigation by The New York Times, the Guardian, Motherboard, Süddeutsche Zeitung and German broadcaster NDR.

The reports follow the Huawei blocking saga in the US amid national security concerns that the Chinese tech giant has close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge. China, meanwhile, has reportedly blocked access to US news sites in addition to blocking off Western social media and Wikipedia from its citizens.

According to the joint report on Tuesday, tourists crossing the Chinese border into the Xinjiang region have had their phones seized by border guards, who then install Android malware called BXAQ or Fengcai. It searches for any Islamic content, the publications said, citing several expert analyses of the software.

Now playing: Watch this: How fast is T-Mobile's 5G network? We took it for a test...
2:25

The malware also searched for parts of the Quran, Dalai Lama PDF files and music from a Japanese metal band, Unholy Grave, the reports said.

A tourist who had the malware installed on their phone reportedly provided it to both Süddeutsche Zeitung and Motherboard, with a reporter at Süddeutsche Zeitung then crossing the border and experiencing the malware installation themselves. That reporter also said they saw machines being used to search iPhones at the border.

"We already know that Xinjiang residents, particularly Turkic Muslims, are subjected to round-the-clock and multidimensional surveillance," Motherboard quoted Maya Wang, China senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, as saying. "[This malware] suggests that even foreigners are subjected to such mass, and unlawful surveillance."

Human Rights Watch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Huawei ban in the US

Mentioned Above
Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray)
$999
See it
$999 Amazon
See It
$999 Best Buy
See It
$999 Sprint
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

Apple iPhone XS

Next Article: Sharing your DNA can help solve horrible crimes