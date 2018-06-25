Are you ready for some football?
CBS will let you stream the NFL 2018 season live from your phone or tablet. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)
On Monday, CBS announced that it will stream all NFL On CBS games, which includes football games produced by CBS Sports, starting in 2018 and through 2022 season. The network will stream the games across all CBS All Access platforms including CBS.com, the CBS mobile app and through its smart TV apps. CBS All Access subscribers will be able to stream the games broadcast in their local areas, beginning with the 2018 season.
Streaming NFL games to mobile devices used to be reserved for Verizon customers, but in December 2017, Verizon lost its exclusive streaming rights for mobile devices. ESPN and NBC have since gained mobile streaming rights.
Discuss: CBS will let you stream NFL games on your phone or tablet
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.