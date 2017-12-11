Getty

Starting next year, you won't need to be a Verizon Wireless customer to stream live NFL games.

The NFL and Verizon, which had a years-long partnership that kept live games off any competing carriers' phones, said Monday they would serve up live games and other NFL video on Yahoo for anyone to stream.

By placing one of the country's most valuable media properties on Yahoo, Verizon is aiming to boost its newly expanded media arm. Verizon bought Yahoo earlier this year in a $4.48 billion deal and combined it to with AOL to make a media-focused division called Oath.

The companies said Monday that Verizon's properties, including Yahoo Sports, will stream in-market and national games, including national pre-season, regular season, playoff games, and the Super Bowl nationwide to sports fans – regardless of mobile network. Video will also be available on Verizon's Go90 app and the NFL mobile app. (AT&T's DirecTV still commands a hold over out-of-market games -- those played by teams from cities that aren't where you live.)

The new agreement begins in January with streaming of the NFL playoffs. In addition to live games, it includes highlights and coverage of NFL throughout the week and year, as well as other video original content.