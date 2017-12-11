CNET también está disponible en español.

Soon you won't need Verizon to stream NFL on your phone

For years, Verizon streamed games only to its own customers' phones. Next month, anyone can watch regardless of carrier, as Verizon boosts its Yahoo arm.

Two fans sit in a stadium looking at their phones

A new agreement between Verizon and the National Football League will allow anyone to stream games on their phones, regardless of their carrier. 

Starting next year, you won't need to be a Verizon Wireless customer to stream live NFL games. 

The NFL and Verizon, which had a years-long partnership that kept live games off any competing carriers' phones, said Monday they would serve up live games and other NFL video on Yahoo for anyone to stream. 

By placing one of the country's most valuable media properties on Yahoo, Verizon is aiming to boost its newly expanded media arm. Verizon bought Yahoo earlier this year in a $4.48 billion deal and combined it to with AOL to make a media-focused division called Oath

The companies said Monday that Verizon's properties, including Yahoo Sports, will stream in-market and national games, including national pre-season, regular season, playoff games, and the Super Bowl nationwide to sports fans – regardless of mobile network. Video will also be available on Verizon's Go90 app and the NFL mobile app.  (AT&T's DirecTV still commands a hold over out-of-market games -- those played by teams from cities that aren't where you live.)

The new agreement begins in January with streaming of the NFL playoffs. In addition to live games, it includes highlights and coverage of NFL throughout the week and year, as well as other video original content.

