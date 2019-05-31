BlackBerry Messenger shuts down: What you need to know

Blackberry

The consumer version of Blackberry Messenger is shutting down today.

Friday is the last day for users to download photos, videos and files so they're not lost. Contacts, Stickers and Feeds can't be exported. BBM is offering refunds for Stickers but not for BBMojis. Reward balances had to be collected by May 20.

BBM tweeted a goodbye Friday morning to remind users of the shutdown and to suggest that they check out BBM Enterprise as a replacement on iOS and Android. The app will be free the first year. Then a six-month subscription will cost $2.49.

Emtek, the company BlackBerry partnered with in 2016 to run the consumer version of the messaging app, said in a blog post Thursday that the technology industry is "very fluid" and that despite "substantial efforts," users have moved on to other platforms.

"We poured our hearts into making this a reality, and we are proud of what we have built to date," Emtek said.

Mark Wilson, BlackBerry's chief marketing officer, said that though the company is disappointed, BBM users won't be without a secure messaging platform.

Originally published April 18.

Update April 19: Added more details.

Update May 31: Added BBM goodbye message.