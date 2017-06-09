BlackBerry KeyOne screen pops right off during bend test

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

After about a week on the market, BlackBerry's big comeback phone, the KeyOne, faces a stiffer challenge than just convincing people physical keys are cool again.

It might have trouble simply holding together, according to some user reports and a YouTube bend test.

A durability test from YouTube channel JerryRigEverything shows the apparent issue:

Unlike most phones, says the video, the screen on the KeyOne seems to be held to the phone without adhesives. An aggressive bending of the phone popped it right off. Users on a BlackBerry forum also report the screen becoming detached after minor drops.

CNET's review of the KeyOne is still in progress, but so far we haven't seen any similar issues. We intend to do drop tests to see if it can be replicated. CNET editor Roger Cheng also has the phone, and said he can't replicate the problem with a bend test or prying off the display.

A representative from Alcatel, which manufactures the phone, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Alcatel is owned by China's TCL, best known for making televisions.

Once one of the world's top two phone makers, the BlackBerry name has dwindled in the past decade. Its last few devices failed to make a positive impression, and BlackBerry itself got out of the phone business, licensing the name to partners like Alcatel. The KeyOne promises something unique: a premium Android phone with a QWERTY keyboard bolted to the bottom part of the phone.

The KeyOne faces steep competition against more established players, such as Samsung's Galaxy S8, LG's G6 and Google's Pixel, but in this case, the keyboard will be the deciding factor for most.