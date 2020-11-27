Black Friday deals on Roku: Sales on Streaming Stick Plus for $29, Ultra for $69, Streambar for $100, Roku TV for $108

Deal Savings Price







Black Friday is finally here, with big sales from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, as well as some deals from device-makers. This year some of the most popular and affordable devices are streamers for Amazon's Fire TV platform, Google's Chromecast and CNET's favorite streaming platform, Roku.

Roku streamer prices are now at all-time lows, including $29 for our Editors' Choice Award winner, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, $69 for the all-new Roku Ultra and $100 for the new Roku Streambar. These streaming devices can all stream in 4K HDR, and Roku just added AirPlay to its stable of features, a sweet holiday gift for Apple fans. There are also a few good prices to be found on Roku smart TV options, although those Black Friday savings aren't quite as impressive... yet.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but the latest deals may fluctuate. We're keeping this updated, so check back throughout the weekend.

Deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is our favorite streamer, and at less than 30 bucks it's pretty untouchable in terms of value for money. The Stick offers hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-controlling remote. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a bare-bones Roku that can handle all your streaming needs. It isn't as fast as the Streaming Stick Plus and doesn't include Roku's more useful enhanced remote (which has a microphone for voice control and doesn't require you to point it directly at the TV). It also lacks 4K support and new features like AirPlay. It is, however, just $17 and should be fine for basic streaming. The SE is pretty much identical to the $25 Roku Express, aside from the white color.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last month we saw a lot of deals on the end-of-life Roku Ultra, but the 2020 model has barely been out and it's getting discounted already. From what we've seen it's a significant upgrade -- with Dolby Vision and better wireless performance -- and at $69 it's a pretty great deal. Read our Roku Ultra (2020) review.

Like the Roku Ultra, the Streambar came out about 10 seconds ago and it's also getting a healthy discount. For the same price as the Ultra on a normal day, the Streambar blends a capable 4K streamer with a dialogue-enhancing soundbar. It even tosses in Bluetooth for good measure. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Walmart The TCL 4-Series is our go-to recommendation for 32-inch TVs because of its built-in Roku platform, not anything to do with image quality. We expect Walmart's house brand Onn to perform about the same and since it also has Roku built in, it's a better value. This is the cheapest 32-inch Roku TV we've seen so far, but we wouldn't be surprised to see better deals ithis week. And in case you're keeping track, Amazon's competing Fire TV is $100 right now.

Roku The Roku Premiere isn't as good as the Streaming Stick Plus -- it lacks the voice control remote and TV control -- but if those features don't matter to you, you can save $5.