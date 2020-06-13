CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wonder Woman 1984 delay The Last of Us 2 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony PS5 event PS5 console reveal Second stimulus check
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best T-Mobile phones of 2020

Hand-picked by CNET editors, these are the best phones available from T-Mobile.

Show more (2 items)

From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other phone makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us users, who now have many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best T-Mobile phones available are right now, and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Read more:

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying a phone
2:09

Best midtier iPhone

Apple iPhone 11
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2019

Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier cell phone model Apple has ever made. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

$699 at Apple
$699 at Amazon
$700 at AT&T Wireless

Most premium Android for your money

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Angela Lang/CNET

The refined, feature-packed Galaxy Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line Samsung phone was made for people who want the best Android phone. This Galaxy Note smartphone has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

$850 at Amazon
$1,100 at Sprint

Cheaper Pixel 3 with the same great camera

Google Pixel 3A
Angela Lang/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2019

The new-for-2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: This smartphone is not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

$279 at Amazon
$399 at Sprint

A premium phone that's big on value

OnePlus 7T
Angela Lang/CNET

Despite the fact that this Android device doesn't have wireless charging or a headphone dongle to connect to its USB-C port, the $600 OnePlus 7T runs Android 10 out of the box, has three rear cameras that capture excellent photos, a lightning-fast processor and a smooth 90Hz display. Read our OnePlus 7T review.

$599 at OnePlus
$600 at Adorama

Best battery for your buck

Motorola Moto G7 Power
Sarah Tew/CNET

Though the Moto G7 Power doesn't have dual rear cameras like Motorola's current flagship the Moto G7, the G7 Power has a monster battery. Its 5,000mAh battery lasted 23 hours and 10 minutes in our tests, making this smartphone the longest-lasting phone we've tested this year so far. Read the Moto G7 Power review.

$220 at Amazon

Little, mighty and worth every penny

Samsung Galaxy S10E
Angela Lang/CNET

As the most wallet-friendly Samsung Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. This Samsung device can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

$340 at Amazon
$750 at Boost Mobile
$750 at Sprint

Budget-friendly iPhone

Apple iPhone XR
Josh Miller/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2018

Though this mobile phone came out last year, the iPhone XR delivers many desirable iPhone features, including an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, as well as a great camera. This device also has a long battery life, lasting a fantastic 19 hours and 53 minutes during our lab tests. Read our Apple iPhone XR review.

$599 at Apple
$599 at Amazon
$750 at Boost Mobile