At just two months into 2020, new phones are shaping up to be what we largely expected. Namely, this year will be a big one for phones with better cameras, flexible displays, 5G connectivity or screens with high refresh rates. Samsung proved this point recently on Feb. 11, when it announced its Galaxy S20 devices and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone, which include many of the previously mentioned features.

This shouldn't be surprising, as phone makers are evolving and innovating faster than ever. We also predict that Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple's iPhones will remain many people's top choice, but other phone makers will gun for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. All this competition benefits us users, however, who have many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best phones are right now and take a look at our tips on how to buy a new phone. Also, check back with this list often as we regularly update it while the the year unfolds -- especially given that Samsung and Motorola recently launched several phones this month.

Read more:

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying a phone

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model Apple has ever made. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Angela Lang/CNET While it's true that the new Galaxy S20 phones just launched, the refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus from 2019 still closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Huawei P30 Pro's photo skills rule the phone world. It takes astounding photos, its battery life is superb, and its vibrant design is beautiful. Read our Huawei P30 Pro review.

Angela Lang/CNET Phones nowadays are constantly one-upping each other with pop-up selfie cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors and multiple rear cameras in addition to their selfie camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro has all the features du jour to keep us enticed. But it's the phone's $669 starting price that's the deal maker. OnePlus' followup for the US market, the OnePlus 7T is also an excellent phone. And keep an eye out in 2020 for the next OnePlus flagship, as the company demoed its OnePlus Concept One at CES 2020, which included a 'disappearing' camera. Read our OnePlus 7 Pro review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of 2018's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.