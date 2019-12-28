CNET también está disponible en español.

Best phones of 2020

Hand-picked by CNET editors, these are the best phones right now.

From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other phone makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us users, who now have many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best phones are right now and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Best midtier iPhone

Apple iPhone 11
Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model Apple has ever made. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too.  Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Most premium Android for your money

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Angela Lang/CNET

The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Absolute best camera on any phone

Huawei P30 Pro
Angela Lang/CNET

The Huawei P30 Pro's photo skills rule the phone world. It takes astounding photos, its battery life is superb, and its vibrant design is beautiful. Read our Huawei P30 Pro review.

Best Android value of 2020

OnePlus 7 Pro
Angela Lang/CNET

Phones nowadays are constantly one-upping each other with pop-up selfie cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors and multiple rear cameras in addition to their selfie camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro has all the features du jour to keep us enticed. But it's the phone's $669 starting price that's the deal maker. OnePlus' followup for the US market, the OnePlus 7T is also an excellent phone. Read our OnePlus 7 Pro review.

Little, mighty and worth every penny

Samsung Galaxy S10E
Angela Lang/CNET

As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Cheaper Pixel 3 with same great camera

Google Pixel 3A
Angela Lang/CNET

The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Best budget phone gets better

Motorola Moto G7
Angela Lang/CNET

The Moto G7 is one of the most affordable and reliable phones. Though its single speaker doesn't offer the greatest sound, and it takes mediocre low-light photos and video, the G7 has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design. It also charges really quickly, which is useful when you need to juice up while on the go. Read our Motorola Moto G7 review.

