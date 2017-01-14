I loved playing with the Switch, but Nintendo needs to get its act together

A few years ago, you couldn't expect much from midrange phones. Though they got the basics right -- like making calls and sending emails -- you still had to make compromises. Sometimes they'd have low-resolution screens, sluggish processors, ho-hum cameras or all of the above.

Fast forward to now and you 'll notice that midrange phones offer a lot, especially the ones that cost about $400. Oftentimes, they can even be more tempting than their high-end rivals that run up to $600 or more. That's because these handsets deliver either comparable or equally powerful hardware and a solid design -- all at about a fraction of the cost. Read on to find more about our recent favorites.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

The Idol 4S comes packed with features and accessories. Though its Boom Key needs a little more work (it's easy to accidentally activate) and the fingerprint reader is small, it has a high-end design and build. It also has a great camera and impressive display. Read the full review.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

On Verizon, the Moto Z Play costs $408 and if you want it unlocked, that'll cost you $450. Still, it's worth it. The phone works with swappable modular accessories, retains its headphone jack (unlike the more upmarket Moto Z and Z Force) and some of the longest battery life we've ever tested. Read the full review.

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Launched with a $399 price tag, the OnePlus 3 was one of our favorite Android phones of the season due to its powerful hardware and elegant design. OnePlus soon followed up this phone with its 3T counterpart, a $439 handset with a longer-lasting battery and more storage. You'll be satisfied with whatever variant you buy, but the 3T is obviously our preferred model. Read the full review.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Though the LePro 3 is heavy in the hand and its interface is rough around the edges, it's extremely affordable for the specs it offers. It also has an enduring battery life and a super-fast processor. Read the full review.

Enlarge Image Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

ZTE has come a long way in the last few years, as shown by the Axon 7 -- the company's best looking phone to date. In addition to its sophisticated design, it also has a zippy processor and very loud speakers. Read the full review.